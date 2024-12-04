Large fire at Elgin homeless encampment disrupting Metra service, traffic

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Firefighters battle a blaze along the railroad tracks just north of Kimball Street, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Elgin.

No injuries were reported after flames engulfed a homeless encampment in Elgin Wednesday afternoon, Fire Chief Robert Cagann said.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to the structure fire near North State Street and Kimball Street at 4:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported two to three structures in flames.

Cagann said that as of 6:40 p.m., the fire’s main body had been extinguished, but firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

In a social media post just before 5:30 p.m., Metra officials said that because the fire was adjacent to the tracks near Big Timber Road, outbound Milwaukee District West trains would not operate past Elgin until further notice.

Residents should avoid State Street between Kimball and Wing streets, as well as the Kimball bridge, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.