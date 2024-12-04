Body found near island in Aurora
A man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon near Hurd’s Island on the Fox River in Aurora.
Police called the Kane County coroner around 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy is being performed Wednesday, according to Coroner Dr. Monica Silva.
In the past, there have been homeless tent encampments on the island, which is owned by the Fox Valley Park District.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.