News

Body found near island in Aurora

Posted December 04, 2024 10:20 am

A man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon near Hurd’s Island on the Fox River in Aurora.

Police called the Kane County coroner around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy is being performed Wednesday, according to Coroner Dr. Monica Silva.

In the past, there have been homeless tent encampments on the island, which is owned by the Fox Valley Park District.

