Police seek help finding man who injured woman at a Best Buy

Downers Grove police are asking the public’s help to find a man suspected of passing fake money and injuring a customer at a Best Buy store.

They say they have exhausted “numerous” leads in their effort to find the man involved in the July 19, 2024, incident at the store at 1432 Butterfield Road.

The suspect tried to pass counterfeit currency at the store. When police were called, he fled and pushed an 80-year-old woman to the ground. She sustained serious injuries, police said, which could lead to an aggravated battery charge.

The suspect is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, thin, with long dreadlocked hair. They believe he has tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Montanari at (630) 434-5670.