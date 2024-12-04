‘It’s the end of an era’: Billy’s Pancake House in Palatine closes doors after 5 decades

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Billy’s Pancake House, a staple in Palatine, stands vacant since the owners announced their retirement last week. The business had been operating for more than 50 years.

After more than five decades as a Palatine dining mainstay, Billy’s Pancake House at 440 W. Northwest Highway has served its last meal.

Owners John and Tracy Bakopoulos broke the news to its loyal customers Tuesday on Facebook.

In a short message, they expressed their immense gratitude for the unwavering support from the Palatine community.

“Our customers have been the cornerstone of this gathering place. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to have served this wonderful community,” they wrote.

Customers expressed their appreciation for the food and the welcoming, homey atmosphere at the breakfast and lunch spot. Among the dishes singled out for praise were the skillets, lingonberry crepes, biscuits and gravy and ham and eggs.

One customer, Algonquin resident Alan Uli, arrived Wednesday, only to find the place empty and locked.

He said he has been coming for 15 years and especially enjoyed the biscuits and gravy. He also said the food was served at very good prices.

“I’ll have to find a different place to go. Probably McDonald’s,” he said.

The business had been operating since 1971. But Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said the business was originally called the Palatine House Restaurant and was located in a plaza in downtown Palatine.

When the plaza was replaced by the downtown parking deck, the business moved, he said.

“It’s the end of an era,” Schwantz said. “It was a staple in Palatine. It definitely has a huge place in the hearts of the people of Palatine.”