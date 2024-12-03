Spotlight: Metropolis presents ‘Nat King Cole Christmas’
A Nat King Cole Christmas
“A Nat King Cole Christmas With John-Mark McGaha” celebrates the beloved American crooner through story and song when McGaha performs such Cole hits as “The Christmas Song,” “Unforgettable” and “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” among others, in this holiday co-production from Artist’s Lounge Live and the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $49, $45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.
A modern ‘Carol’
Steel Beam Theatre presents “The Ultimate Christmas Carol,” John Westby’s contemporary reimagining of Charles Dickens’ tale in which the famous author stages a Christmas story penned by his good pal Ebenezer Scrooge. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and through Dec. 22 at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.
By any means necessary
“Fraudulent LLC,” about a “doctor” determined to get his clients the help they need even if it means lying and cheating, is the next production in Trap Door Theatre’s Trap Open, a new play development series rooted in nontraditional forms of playmaking. Jonathan Quigley writes and directs. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Dec. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21, at 1655 W. Cortland Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 384-0494 or trapdoortheatre.com.
New works showcase
Goodman Theatre showcases four plays and one musical as part of its 20th New Stages Festival showcasing in-development works. Among them is the musical “Broken Eggs,” based on Cuban writer Eduardo Machado’s plays “Broken Eggs” and “Fabiola.” The mini-fest also features readings of “Ashland Avenue” by Lee Kirk; “George Washington’s Mexican Birthday” by Dolores Díaz; “Rave” by Dael Orlandersmith; and a new English-language adaptation of “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Marco Antonio Rodriguez. Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 11-15, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Free, but reservations are required. (312) 443.3800 or goodmantheatre.org.
‘That’s Weird, Grandma’ holiday version
PlayMakers Laboratory stages its annual family-friendly sketch show “That’s Weird, Grandma: A Holiday Spectacular!” The show consists of adaptations of stories written by children from Chicago elementary schools and performed by adult actors. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12-13, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $25 adults, $15 youth. playmakerslab.org.
Teatro ZinZanni extends
Teatro ZinZanni has extended its current incarnation of “Love, Chaos and Dinner,” a combination cabaret, comedy and circus arts dinner-theater event featuring “America’s Got Talent” veteran LiV Warfield and singer/aerialist Cunio. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon and 7 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday and other select dates through Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cambria Hotel, 14th floor, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Show-only tickets start at $84; four-course dinner and show tickets start at $124. zinzanni.com/chicago.