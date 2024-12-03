Elk Grove Village trustee race could be uncontested if candidate is tossed from ballot

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Jacob Glimco, from right, faces a challenge to his nominating petitions for Elk Grove Village board by fellow candidate Keith Lasken. Both attended an electoral board hearing Tuesday.

Elk Grove Village trustee candidate Jacob Glimco could get tossed from the ballot, pending review of the signatures on his nominating petitions.

The objection to Glimco’s paperwork was brought to the village’s electoral board Tuesday by fellow first-time candidate Keith Lasken.

The race for three, four-year terms on the village board would be uncontested if the objection is upheld.

Lasken said he pulled the submitted petitions of all his opponents in the April 1, 2025 election, including those of incumbent trustees Jeff Franke and Joseph Bush, but didn’t find any errors in what they submitted to the village clerk’s office.

In his formal objection, Lasken asks that two dozen signatures be struck from Glimco’s nominating paperwork: 15 for not being a voter’s authentic signature, seven for not matching the voter’s registered address, one who was registered to vote in Chicago, and one who signed the petitions of all four trustee candidates (voters are only allowed to sign for three).

For Glimco, there’s not much of a margin for error. A minimum of 194 signatures are required to get on the spring ballot, and he collected 199.

The three-member electoral board — made up of Mayor Craig Johnson, Village Clerk Lorrie Murphy and Trustee Chris Prochno — on Tuesday continued the case pending a records examination by the Cook County clerk’s office. After that review, the electoral panel is expected to consider the evidence and rule Dec. 11 on whether Glimco can stay on the ballot.

There’s an open seat on the village board after Prochno — the longest-tenured trustee — announced in April that she would be wrapping up a 28-year tenure when her term ends next spring.

Franke has been on the board since 2007 and Bush was appointed by Johnson to fill a vacancy last year.

Johnson appointed Glimco, 37, to the zoning board of appeals in 2021. Glimco, who works in digital marketing, said he decided to run for village board when Prochno decided to bow out, and to increase engagement among younger voters.

Lasken, 43, a product manager at Schaumburg-based Paylocity, said he too is running to represent younger residents.

Johnson — who is Elk Grove’s longest-serving mayor — is uncontested in his bid for an unprecedented eighth term in office.