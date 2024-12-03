4 new McHenry County Board members sworn in as GOP majority grows

McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler takes the oath of office from Chief Judge Michael Feetterer on Monday at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

The newly elected members who took their seats on the McHenry County Board on Monday acknowledged they have plenty to learn as they launch into their new roles.

New members Pat Sullivan, an Algonquin Republican; John Collins, a Crystal Lake Democrat; Deena Krieger, an Island Lake Republican; and Paul Thomas, a Wonder Lake Republican, took their oaths of office Monday morning.

County Board Chair Mike Buehler and members Eric Hendricks, Mike Shorten, Carl Kamienski, Tracie Von Bergen, and Jim Kearns were sworn in for new terms after winning reelection in November.

County Auditor Shannon Teresi and Coroner Michael Rein were also sworn in for another term.

Rein said he was “excited about the new term.” He mentioned he is looking forward to the morgue upgrade and improving the office over the next four years.

Teresi said she was excited to continue her work for the county.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Teresi said.

Collins previously served on the board and defeated incumbent Republican John Reinert in the November election. Nodding to deep political divides, Collins, the only Democrat to prevail in the November election for McHenry County offices, said: “There’s always common ground to find someplace.”

One issue Collins cited was the county’s finances. He said he wanted the planning focus to be two to four years out.

Sullivan defeated incumbent Democrat Theresa Meshes in District 1, while Thomas defeated incumbent Democrat Lou Ness in District 7.

Sullivan said he’d like to think he can help the community and, for now, plans to learn more about the county board and learn from more experienced members.

Thomas said he aims to work with fellow county board members to solve the county’s challenges, saying he also needs to learn more about what they are.

Krieger ran for the open seat vacated by former board member Kelli Wegener, who gave up the chance to seek reelection and instead ran an unsuccessful campaign to defeat Buehler. Krieger defeated Steve Firak in District 5.

Krieger said she intends to listen, take everything in and be transparent with residents.

The first order of business for county board members is to receive committee assignments. The first committee of the whole meeting takes place Dec. 12, with the new board’s first regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 17.

State’s Attorney Randi Freese became the first woman to serve as McHenry County’s top prosecutor. Freese has worked at the state’s attorney office for many years, starting as an intern while attending DePaul University College of Law.