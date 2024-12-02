Lake County Board leadership unchanged; Shift at top for forest preserve

Sandy Hart was elected to a fourth term Monday as Lake County Board chair.

The Lake County Board’s leadership isn’t changing, but there has been a shift at the top of the Lake County forest preserve board.

Seven returning county board members were sworn in Monday for their new terms, with the panel’s 14-5 Democrat majority remaining unchanged.

Mary Ross-Cunningham was elected to a fourth term Monday as Lake County Board’s vice chair.

Leadership positions are selected by the full board every two years, following the November general election. As with the past several years, all the leaders chosen Monday are Democrats.

Sandy Hart of Lake Bluff and Mary Ross Cunningham of Waukegan were unanimously selected by peers as board chair and vice-chair, respectively, for their fourth consecutive two-year terms.

Hart was elected to the county board in 2012 and selected chair in 2018. She was the first Democrat to hold the position, capping a historic ascent of Democrats as the board majority.

Jessica Vealitzek is the new president of the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

Gina Roberts is the new vice president of the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

Hart said Monday she is grateful for the confidence of her peers who chose her to remain board chair. She noted a great deal has been accomplished the past two years and pledged to plan for decades ahead rather than just the next few years.

Her annual salary is $97,408. County board members are paid $43,018.

County board members also serve as Lake County Forest Preserve District commissioners, with each body operating independently.

On that panel, Angelo Kyle of Waukegan did not seek a fourth term as board president. John Wasik of Grayslake was seeking a second term as vice president but colleagues without explanation went in another direction.

Jessica Vealitzek of Hawthorn Woods was selected president, with the 14 Democrats voting in favor and five Republicans on the board voting 'present.'

Republican J. Kevin Hunter of Ingleside nominated veteran board member and past president Ann Maine for the top spot, but as Vealitzek was approved first, there was no vote on the nomination.

Gina Roberts, who represents Winthrop Harbor, Zion and portions of Beach Park, was unanimously approved as vice president.

Vealitzek, who first was elected to the board in 2018, thanked Kyle for his tenure, during which the Preservation Foundation received record donations, forest preserve land and trail connections were expanded, and the district received consistent high marks from the public.

“You led with kindness and compassion,” she said.

Vealitzek said connecting with nature provides health benefits and preserving land reduces flooding and contributes to a desirable quality of life.

“Public health officials know that environmental health might as well be synonymous with human bodily health,” she said. “We may not be able to control the federal government but we can continue to honor this lovely corner of the world and do our best to protect it, to make sure that residents are part of a thriving ecosystem, a mutual aid society of healthy air, land and water.”

Addressing projects with the $155 million in borrowing voters approved last month will be top of mind going forward, Vealitzek added.

The forest board president is paid $25,000 annually. Commissioners earn $3,000.