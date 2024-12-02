Batavia man dead after crashing car into utility pole in rural Kane County

A 48-year-old Batavia man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash in rural Kane County early Saturday morning.

The Kane County sheriff’s office investigated the crash on the 2S800 block of Bliss Road in Sugar Grove Township after it was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, Ariel Martinez was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on Bliss Road when it left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a utility pole.

Martinez was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.