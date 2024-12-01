Conners provides York early jolt, leaves it all out there despite injury in Class 8A final

Don Gelsomino and his York players waited for Jimmy Conners to walk up the podium on crutches before beginning their postgame press conference late Saturday night.

It was only appropriate.

The Dukes’ historic playoff run to a Class 8A state championship game would not have happened without the yeoman efforts of their two-way senior starter.

And Conners left it all on the field, even if his night ended sooner that he envisioned.

York’s senior running back/linebacker provided an immediate jolt to the Class 8A final Saturday night, taking his team’s third play from scrimmage for a 74-yard touchdown run.

Conners, unfortunately, had to leave the game in the first minute of the second quarter with a foot injury. His efforts Saturday, and all season, stuck with his coach after the 35-14 loss to Loyola at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

“He’s just an incredible kid. It was tough losing him,” Gelsomino said. “Watching him throughout this entire stretch run, being as tough as he is, with as many plays as he did. To be honest with you the play that he got hurt on was a normal tackle. Foot got caught a little bit. That’s football.”

York’s football program waited over 100 years to make its first state championship game appearance. The Dukes had to wait a little longer Saturday.

A game scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff started just over two hours late. Temperature at kickoff was 22 degrees, and felt colder.

“We’re Chicago guys,” Conners said. “We’re used to it.”

Conners provided an immediate burst of electricity.

After a Loyola three-and-out to start the game, he took a run off right tackle and raced 74 yards for the game’s first score.

“It was great,” Conners said. “It all comes from the O-line to get a huge run like that. It was a great feeling. I just wish I could have been out there more.”

York senior quarterback Bruno Massel, who teamed up with Conners and Henry Duda to rush for over 3,000 yards this season, felt the early positive energy. No surprise it came from Conners, York’s third-leading rusher and second-leading tackler.

“It was a great start to the game, gave us some momentum,” Massel said. “For us to score on the first drive, all props to the O-line and the guys on the perimeter and Jimmy with those wheels.”

Conners, though, hurt his foot as York was driving on its second possession, and limped off.

He gave it a go on defense at linebacker, and tried to on offense York’s next time with the ball, but went to the field after his first carry. He didn’t return.

“I don’t know too many people that would have got up and tried to return and play,” Gelsomino said. “Kind of incredible.”

Even without Conners, York didn’t go away quietly against a Loyola powerhouse chasing its third straight Class 8A title.

Massel, the three-time state track qualifier, broke off a 56-yard run on the possession after Conners left for good. It led to a Massel 4-yard TD run and 14-14 tie with 6:01 left in the second quarter.

York ran through a Loyola defense that had barely allowed over 100 yards rushing per game coming in for 270 yards in the first half.

Massel rushed for 141 yards for the game, while throwing for 81, as York trailed just 21-14 at halftime.

But the Dukes had just 51 yards after halftime. Loyola scored the game’s final 21 points to beat York for the third straight postseason.

“I think it was more us making mental mistakes than them adjusting. We had opportunities to make plays,” Massel said. “I missed some reads, missed some throws. You can’t do that against a good team. I felt like I let some guys down. Have to play better.”

Massel did, though, play marvelously in leading the Dukes on quite a memorable playoff run.

A York team that lost twice in three weeks’ time late in the regular season, scoring a combined 21 points in the losses, went to another level in the postseason.

“A lot of people doubted us,” Massel said. “We came to the playoffs, flicked a switch, found a new gear,” Massel said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t finish, but it’s been a great ride.”

Indeed it has been for Massel, Conners and the rest of York’s seniors.

As Gelsomino, a first-year head coach and previously defensive coordinator reminded before he left the podium, York’s seniors entered high school with the program on a 10-year playoff drought.

They left playing in the state title game.

“So proud of these kids,” Gelsomino said. “What they did, what the guys before them did, a lot of people are going to remember that. Hopefully we’re not done.”

York’s Jimmy Conners is brought down by Loyola Academy's Gavin King during their Class 8A state championship game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.

York’s Bruno Massel gets by Loyola Academy's Quinn Drehkoff during their Class 8A state championship game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.