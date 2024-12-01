advertisement
News

Missing, endangered Lake County residents found safe

Posted December 01, 2024 1:54 pm
Daily Herald report

Lake County sheriff’s deputies and other police officers rescued two missing and endangered residents in separate incidents over the weekend, authorities said.

The first occurred early Saturday, when they located a 60-year-old Wadsworth man with cognitive disabilities, who had been reported missing about 11 p.m. Friday.

After an extensive search, the man was discovered near the Wadsworth Savanna Forest Preserve by Lake County Forest Preserve police, who were assisting in the effort.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment for cold exposure and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said Sunday.

At about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing elderly woman with multiple cognitive disabilities in unincorporated Antioch. The woman had been last seen more than an hour earlier and was believed to have walked away from her home.

Sheriff’s dog Duke, led by Deputy Dwight Arrowood, detected the woman’s scent and followed it to a vehicle, where the woman was found lying in the back seat, authorities said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment for cold exposure, and she also is expected to recover fully, according to the sheriff’s office.

“In the span of just 24 hours, the dedication and teamwork of our sheriff's deputies, K9 teams, and law enforcement partners saved two lives,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Among the agencies assisting were Lake County Forest Preserve police and the Zion, Fox Lake, Antioch, Libertyville and Gurnee police departments, as well as Illinois State Police.

