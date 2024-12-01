Large police presence at St. Charles assisted living facility

Police responded to the River Glen of St. Charles this morning in response to reported criminal activity. Courtesy of River Glen of St. Charles

A large number of police are at the scene of a St. Charles assisted living facility this morning in response to reported criminal activity there.

Preliminary reports indicated a shooting may have taken place within the facility’s lobby, but authorities would not immediately confirm.

“There is no danger to the public, and we are not looking for any additional involved parties,” police wrote in a social media post.

The event occurred this morning at the River Glen of St. Charles, 975 N 5th Ave., facility management confirmed in a Facebook post.

“We want to inform you of an active crime scene within our community,” the post reads. “Please be assured that all residents and staff are safe, and there is no continued threat to anyone on-site.”

Both facility management and St. Charles officials asked that people stay away from the home for the time being.

“Our leadership team is present, and additional support is on the way to assist as needed. We are fully committed to keeping you informed and will provide updates as soon as they are available,” River Glen management wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.