Man was drunk and had loaded gun in car when he crashed in Aurora, authorities say

Marcus Dover, 33, of Chicago Courtesy of DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

A Chicago man who was drunk and had a loaded gun with him when he crashed a car in Aurora will remain in jail pending trial, authorities said Saturday.

Marcus Dover, 33, of the 8000 block of Loomis Street, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing a firearm, driving under the influence and unspecified traffic offenses, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a news release.

DuPage County Judge Maureen Riordan on Saturday ordered Dover held before trial.

Dover was arrested Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Aurora. Dover had driven into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on, the release said.

Dover was trapped in his car. Officers spotted a loaded .40-caliber pistol on the floor near the gas pedal, according to the release.

The gun’s serial number had been defaced, police said.

Dover was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the second car wasn’t seriously hurt, authorities said.

Dover is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 23.