Montini blows out Monticello in Class 3A final, claims seventh IHSA state title

After eight years, Mike Bukovsky earned his state title as Montini’s head coach.

The Broncos’ offense was unstoppable most of the day Friday against Monticello, amassing 545 total yards in a 49-8 win in the Class 3A state championship game at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

It was the seventh title for the Broncos, the first since 2015 and the first since Bukovsky shifted from defensive coordinator on those title teams to head coach in 2017.

Bukovsky said it wasn’t about winning his first title as head coach. It was about stopping the almost decade-long drought without a title.

“I guess I don’t really differentiate,” Bukovsky said on the feeling of getting his first title as a head coach. “I was just as mentally invested as the other ones. This one probably feels in a lot of ways the best because it’s been a while.”

Senior linebacker Jaxon Lane was second on the Broncos with seven tackles. When he and the starters left, it was still a shutout.

Lane and many of the seniors were a part of the 2022 team that went 3-6, the second straight losing season for the Broncos and their first time with consecutive losing seasons since 1991-1992. Montini rebounded last season to reach the Class 3A semifinals, avenged a loss to defending champion Byron in this year’s second round – and finished the deal Friday.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Lane said. “It’s something I think we all came to Montini for. ... We wanted to be the team that brought it back and we believed in ourselves as a team.”

Montini (12-2) scored on its first three drives, needing nine plays and 3:02 to amass 225 yards.

Jeremiah Peterson put the Broncos on the board 102 seconds into the game with a 5-yard run after quarterback Israel Abrams scrambled 47 yards to get them into the red zone.

On the next drive Abrams found CJ Harkins on a screen that he turned into a 53-yard touchdown catch. Abrams on the next drive hit Peterson on a screen that he turned into a 47-yard touchdown catch and a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Abrams picked up just his second rushing touchdown of the year. He entered the game with 61 carries and 199 yards but finished Friday’s game with five carries for 49 yards and the one score.

Abrams tossed his third touchdown of the game on another screen pass to push the lead to 35-0 with 1:20 left in the first half. This time he hit Harkins again for a 70-yard gain.

In the second half, JoJo James found the end zone on a 5-yard run, pushing the lead to 42-0 with 4:29 left in the second half, capping the longest drive of the game to that point at 13 plays, 77 yards and 3:44 off the clock.

Montini fell just short of the 3A record for most total yards in the title game. The 3A record remains the 555 yards Williamsville got against Byron in the 2019 game. The Broncos still hold the 5A title game with the 853 yards they got against JCA in 2011.

The Broncos scored on seven of their eight drives. The Sages (11-3) scored with 30 seconds left when quarterback Nolan Buehnerkemper found Carter Foran for a 29-yard catch.

Abrams threw for 225 yards, with Harkins having two catches, both touchdowns, for 123 yards - 120 of which came after the catch. As a team, the Broncos had 190 yards after the catch, including of all Peterson’s 49 receiving yards. He also ran for 134 on 13 carries.

Monticello coach Cullen Welter said he was proud of the way Sages fought against what he called a great team.

“We saw them on film and I thought they were very good,” Welter said. “But I thought they took it to another level today.”

Class 4A

DePaul College Prep (11-3) completed a day of blowouts at the state football finals with a 40-6 win over Mt. Zion (10-4).

The four winning teams outscored their opponents 193-28.

DePaul led 20-0 at halftime and was up 40-0 in the fourth before Mt. Zion avoided the shutout. Nick Martinez led DePaul with 100 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

Class 2A

Chicago Christian jumped to a 13-0 first quarter lead and never looked back with a 47-0 win against Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A state championship game.

The Knights (13-1) held Maroa to 7 yards rushing on 15 attempts, and the Trojans (12-2) didn’t have much more luck through the air with 16 yards.

Kenny Jager paced Chicago Christian with 223 yards rushing, and Christian Flutman scored 3 touchdowns on his 8 carries for 86 yards. Flutman also threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Class 1A

Dierre Hill Jr. scored 7 touchdowns, leading Althoff Catholic to a perfect 14-0 record and the Class 1A state title with a 57-14 victory over Lena-Winslow.

Hill rushed for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns on 32 carries. He also caught an 80-yard touchdown pass, giving him 518 yards of offense.

The game was scoreless through one quarter. Hill scored his first touchdown early in the second quarter, a 5-yard run, and followed with a 65-yard score and his 80-yard reception for a 21-6 halftime lead.

Lena-Winslow finished 13-1.

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams, hi-fives teammae CJ Harkins after scoring a touchdown against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's Jeremiah Peterson runs the ball against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's Nicky Castaldo chases after Monticello quarterback Ike Young during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Monticello's Jax Bailey takes down Montini's Nico Castaldo during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's Jeremiah Peterson runs the ball against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's CJ Harkins eyes the endzone to score a touchdown over Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Members of the Montini Catholic football team gather during a timeout against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams throws a pass against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's CJ Harkins sprints down the sideline to score a touchdown against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams is taken down by Monticello's Carter Foran near the goal line but drags him in the endzone to score a touchdown during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic and Monticello play football during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic fans cheer on the Broncos as they play Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams reacts after winning the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini fans and players cheer on the Broncos as they play Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic players keep warm on the sidelines during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic head coach Mike Bukovsky talks to his players while playing Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini's Nick Iron brings down Monticello quarterback Jax Bailey during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's CJ Harkins eyes the end zone as Monticello's Colton Shubert brings him down short of the goaline during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams smiles as he congratulates teammate JoJo James after scoring a touchdown against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Members of the Montini Catholic football team hoist the Class 3A State football championship trophy on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic head coach Mike Bukovsky hugs player Santino Florio after winning the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Montini Catholic's Brody Boyer reacts after winning the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Members of the Montini Catholic football team hoist the Class 3A State football championship trophy on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.