News

Sheriff: Man charged with domestic battery

Posted November 29, 2024 11:02 am
Daily Herald report

A Waukegan man is accused of slashing a family member with a box cutter and threatening others on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

Ricardo Carcamo-Ortega, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The person with the slash wound was not seriously injured.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a Beach Park home on West California Avenue for a report of a man threatening others with a knife.

Sheriff’s telecommunicators obtained information that Carcamo-Ortega was armed with a knife and threatening family members, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived and saw Carcamo-Ortega outside. He ran from deputies back into the house, deputies gave chase, and Carcamo-Ortega ran into the basement. Deputies then heard screaming coming from the basement and found Carcamo-Ortega sitting on a couch, holding a child. Deputies were able to quickly rescue the child and apprehend Carcamo-Ortega, the release stated.

Deputies learned that Carcamo-Ortega became angry when his family tried to stop him from leaving the home and driving while intoxicated, according to the release. During the argument, he pulled a box cutter from his pocket and slashed a family member’s arm, the release stated. He also used the weapon to damage a vehicle’s tires, authorities said, and he chased other family members with the box cutter.

Carcamo-Ortega remains held in the county jail pending an initial court hearing.

Beach Park Communities Crime News
