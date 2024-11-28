‘Edgy’ Tim: Players college coaches will be watching in this weekend’s state title games

York lineman Joseph Reiff has committed to play at Notre Dame next season. The Dukes meet Loyola at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 8A championship game in Normal. Photo courtesy of 'Edgy' Tim O'Halloran

The IHSA title games will be held this weekend at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium starting with Classes 1A through 4A on Friday (WMEU Channels 48 and 26.2) and Classes 5A through 8A on Saturday (WCIU Channel 26). Here is a quick guide to several names to watch this weekend, including several high-level recruits for each team.

Class 8A

Loyola Academy

Senior QB Ryan Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, the son of former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, has been the Ramblers’ leader and impact performer over the past two seasons and is attempting to win his second straight state title (Loyola's third straight) on Saturday night. Fitzgerald, who accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Iowa, has completed 135 of 190 passes for 1,677 yards and 21 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the year. Fitzgerald has been dealing with nagging injuries for most of the season but has been able to run the football much more in the playoffs and has been a big boost to the Loyola offensive attack.

York Dukes

York senior OL/DL Joseph Reiff

Reiff, who measures at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, is verbally committed to Notre Dame as a defensive end. Reiff has been starting on both sides of the football for most of the season and has all the tools to develop into an impact player for the Fighting Irish. Reiff will no doubt need to bring his “A” game Saturday night going up against an equally big, strong and physical Loyola line play.

Class 7A

Batavia Bulldogs

Batavia senior RB Nathan Whitwell

Whitwell has been the Bulldogs’ main weapon in the ground game, having carried the football 286 times for 1,669 yards and 27 touchdowns. Whitwell runs with a nice combination of speed and power, and his vision and patience to read his blockers and then explode into the hole are real strengths.

Mt. Carmel Caravan

Mt. Carmel senior QB Jack Elliott

Elliott, who is verbally committed to Vanderbilt, has been the Caravan's team leader for the past two seasons. Elliott has completed 176 of 294 yards for 2,846 yards, and while those are highly impressive numbers, Elliott's biggest skill set could be his running ability. Elliott has also dealt with a nagging injury much of this season and was asked to limit his running, but over the last few playoff games the restrictions have been removed and Elliott's running like a kid possessed in the playoffs.

Class 6A

Geneva Vikings

Geneva senior WR Talyn Taylor

Taylor, a four-star wide receiver and the 42nd best recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.com, is verbally committed to Georgia. Taylor has caught 76 passes for 1,501 yards and 23 touchdowns all while drawing double- and triple-teams. Taylor has the ability to just separate from defenders with his speed and has impressive body control, power and great hands. Expect Taylor to draw the Flyers’ top defender, senior safety Charles Bass (Missouri), for much of the game.

East St. Louis Flyers

East St. Louis senior QB Kendrick Lyons

Lyons, who transferred into East St Louis last summer from Granite City, has been one of the big keys for the Flyers’ success so far in 2024. Lyons has completed 155 of 221 passes for 2,402 yards and 31 touchdowns, and his ability to make multiple checkdowns and his overall accuracy and arm strength are impressive. The Flyers have an endless group of offensive skill position players this season, but Lyons remains the real key to the offensive attack in 2024.

Class 3A

Montini

Montini senior RB Jeremiah Peterson

Broncos coach Mike Bukovsky always has a balanced offense that can strike opposing defenses in any number of ways, but on Friday afternoon look for Peterson to get plenty of carries. Peterson, who has carried the football 128 times for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns, is a punishing downhill runner who has impressive speed, quickness and the ability to run over or past oncoming defenders. With the weather expected in the high 20s and windy conditions in the forecast, look for the running game to take center stage.

Monticello Sages

Monticello senior QB Ike Young

Young (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is a three-sport athlete who is signed to the University of Illinois for baseball. Young this season has completed 252 of 363 passes for 3,184 yards and 27 touchdowns, and his ability to stay calm in the pocket and deliver passes with pinpoint precision is impressive.