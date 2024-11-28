advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police investigating fatal Carol Stream crash involving pedestrian

Posted November 28, 2024 11:42 am
Daily Herald report

Carol Stream police are investigating a fatal traffic crash on Tuesday involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Gary Avenue and Stark Drive.

About 6:45 p.m., officers arrived at the scene to find a 66-year-old woman who was unresponsive. No details were available Thursday about the vehicle involved.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash, police said.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team’s (MERIT) Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Everyone involved in the crash has been identified. However, the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available, police said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash should contact traffic Sgt. Greg Walker at (630)-668-2167 or gwalker@carolstream.org.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Carol Stream Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company