Bensenville fires village manager

Evan Summers Courtesy of the Village of Bensenville, 2016

The Bensenville Village Board has dismissed Evan Summers as the village manager.

On Tuesday night, the board voted 5-0 to terminate its employment agreement with Summers, who has worked for the village for eight years. It was also supposed to approve a separation agreement but removed that item from its agenda.

Village President Frank DeSimone gave no reason for the dismissal.

“We are grateful for his service to the village and its residents. We wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavor,” DeSimone said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

Summers said on Wednesday that it was without cause but that he did not want to discuss details because he is working out the terms of a severance agreement with the village.

Resident Chris McCullough addressed the board before the vote. He suggested the move was part of a plan by DeSimone to become a full-time mayor with a higher salary.

DeSimone is running unopposed for reelection in April.

The board appointed Police Chief Daniel Schulze as interim village manager.