Mario Lopez holiday movie filmed in Long Grove set to debut Dec. 7
Get ready to see the suburbs’ favorite movie backdrop on screen again next week, when “Once Upon a Christmas Wish” starring Mario Lopez premieres next week on the Great American Family channel.
Filmed mostly in Long Grove, the movie will make its debut at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
In it, Lopez stars — alongside his wife, Courtney Lopez, and their son, Dominic — as the mayor of a small town also called Long Grove, who rediscovers his childhood Christmas wish list and sees it magically come true.
The movie was filmed on location in late March and April, with scenes featuring Long Grove’s Sock Monkey Museum and local establishments like home decor and arts shop Vintage Charm Homestead.
It’s the second holiday movie filmed in Long Grove to debut in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Hulu premiered “Christmas on the Ranch,” a romcom that also was shot in Mundelein and Hawthorn Woods.
“Christmas on the Ranch” is the third holiday movie producers Chris Charles of Arlington Heights and John W. Bosher of Mundelein have filmed in and around Long Grove, following 2023’s “Reporting for Christmas” and 2021’s “Christmas with Felicity.”