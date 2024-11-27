Hersey High School entrance to get $3.5 million makeover

A $3.5 million renovation project at John Hersey High School will include new front offices. Work is expected to begin after Thanksgiving break. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

Students, teachers, sports fans and other visitors who walk into John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights next year may not recognize it, amid a planned $3.5 million transformation of the main foyer and front offices that kicks off after Thanksgiving break.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe said construction over the course of next semester will bring short-term discomfort for students and staff.

But he said it will eventually lead to long-term benefits for a more functional student services area, which will house offices for deans, counselors and social workers who regularly meet with students and parents.

“It’s part of a wraparound support system we’re focused on implementing across the district,” Rowe said.

The renovated area — to the left of the main school entrance at 1900 E. Thomas St. — will contain meeting space pods, a college and career center, reception areas, and the main school office for the principal, two associate principals and support staff. Where the principal’s office is now will be converted to a coffee shop, which will also serve as a concession stand for events in the nearby gymnasium.

Upgrades to the foyer at John Hersey High School will include a new coffee shop/concession stand and seating areas. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

The project encompasses demolition and removal of the existing administrative and student services offices, construction of the new offices, aesthetic upgrades to the main foyer, and replacement of lighting, ceilings, walls, flooring and heating and cooling systems.

“That hallway is one of the most boring and sterile environments in all of our schools,” said school board member Frank Fiarito, a Hersey parent. “It doesn’t have the beautiful entrance of Prospect or Rolling Meadows. Kids are sitting on the floor. They’re lying on the floor. … It’s just really not very colorful.”

Of the proposed improvements, Fiarito said, “This is just a world of difference.”

First, an environmental contractor will remove materials containing asbestos, including floor and wall tiles and pipe insulation. The school board approved a $145,985 bid for that work last month.

School offices have been temporarily relocated throughout the building in preparation for demolition that’s expected to begin after Thanksgiving break. Asbestos remediation of the existing offices is set for winter break, while the foyer work will take place during summer break, said Chris Uhle, the district’s associate superintendent of activities and operations.

The upgrades will be finished by June, he said.