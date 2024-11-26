Turkey tips from a Butterball Talk-Line pro

As you get ready for the big feast Thursday, here are a few tips from Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert Gwen Carlyle:

· Make a turkey journal. Carlyle suggests writing down what you purchased, how long things took to cook, what you made and any new recipes you tried. Take a picture on Thanksgiving Day and attach it to your notes. Added bonus: It makes a nice keepsake to pass down.

· Get a meat thermometer. The easiest way to tell if that turkey is done is to take its temperature. Make sure it gets to 175 degrees in the center of the breast, 180 degrees in the thigh and 165 degrees in the stuffing, if the turkey is stuffed. “I always tell people the reason a turkey dries out is because it simply exceeded the heat temperatures.”

· Keep the oven door closed. No need to be checking it every half-hour, Carlyle said, noting that lets heat escape. Instead, keep the door closed, check the bird about two-thirds of the way through with that meat thermometer and adjust as needed from there.

· Don’t be afraid to ask people to bring something to your celebration. It’s a big meal, Carlyle said, and asking for help not only can ease your stress but add some variety to your meal.

· Get whatever you can done ahead of time. Set the table, get those side dishes prepped, pull out the roasting pan and carving set, or make a cooking plan to help keep things humming on the big day.

· Not everything needs to go in the oven. If you have a roaster, use that for your turkey to free up oven space. Air fryers and other kitchen appliances can come in handy when making side dishes.

· Use vegetable or avocado oil on the turkey for a nice golden brown skin. Carlyle warns against butter, noting it can burn in the oven.

· When in doubt, call for help. You can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text (844) 877-3456. You can also visit butterball.com for helpful videos.