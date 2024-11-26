Aurora man charged with sexual abuse of teen

Fray M. Velazquez-Torres

An Aurora man faces charges alleging he sexually abused a minor and recorded it with a cellphone, according to Kane County court records.

Fray M. Velazquez-Torres, 22, of the 700 block of Columbia Court, is charged with manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, reproducing child pornography, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, records show.

He’s accused of meeting with a 13-year-old girl at her home Sept. 7, driving her to the parking lot of a closed business, giving her hard liquor to drink and persuading her to take off her clothes. Charges allege he then had sexual contact with her.

Judge Alice Tracy ordered Velazquez-Torres be detained while awaiting trial. His next court date is Dec. 18.