Man killed Sunday after crashing car into tree in Kane County

A 75-year-old Hampshire man died Sunday after he crashed his car into a tree in Rutland Township in western Kane County.

Kane County sheriff’s office officials say Robert Skarbonkiewicz, of the 200 block of East Jackson Avenue, was driving his 2017 Dodge Journey eastbound on U.S. Route 20 east of Route 47 at about 12:30 p.m. when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a tree.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle in a ditch and Skarbonkiewicz unconscious with serious injuries.

The Pingree Grove Fire Department transported him to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Kane County Investigations Division is investigating the cause of the crash.