advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man killed Sunday after crashing car into tree in Kane County

Posted November 25, 2024 2:02 pm
Rick West
 

A 75-year-old Hampshire man died Sunday after he crashed his car into a tree in Rutland Township in western Kane County.

Kane County sheriff’s office officials say Robert Skarbonkiewicz, of the 200 block of East Jackson Avenue, was driving his 2017 Dodge Journey eastbound on U.S. Route 20 east of Route 47 at about 12:30 p.m. when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a tree.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle in a ditch and Skarbonkiewicz unconscious with serious injuries.

The Pingree Grove Fire Department transported him to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Kane County Investigations Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Elgin Hampshire Kane County News Rutland Township Townships
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company