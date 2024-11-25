Things to do Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Jurassic Quest, tree lightings, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Itasca Winter Wonderland and more

Friday, Nov. 29

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Nov. 29 through Jan. 12, at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

Jurassic Quest comes to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. See life-size dinosaurs, excavate fossils and more. $22-$36. jurassicquest.com.

Chicago TARDIS 2024: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Westin Chicago Lombard, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. Celebrating its 25th anniversary with the Midwest’s largest Doctor Who event featuring the 7th, 8th, Fugitive Doctors, guests from the series, panels, cosplay contests, workshops and more. $20-$250. chicagotardis.com.

Happy Holiday Railway: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30-Dec. 22, at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Aboard the train you’ll meet Santa, see the light and music show, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Trips at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled trip. $25. Tickets: irm.org/event/happy-holiday-railway/.

Holiday Walk: 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Scavenger hunt, crafts, visit from Santa, and music from Music Institute of Chicago Virtuoso Strings, Bellas Artes School of Music and harpist Dawn Bishop. Free. gepl.org.

Grayslake Festival of Lights and Holiday Market: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Center Street in downtown Grayslake. Holiday Market opens at 2 p.m. A marching band leads a fire truck bringing Santa at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting immediately following. grayslakechamber.com.

Fox Valley “Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Fox Valley Ballet’s holiday tradition showcases students and families from local dance studios alongside professional dancers. $38-$54 or $27-$43 for kids 10 and younger. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Lake Forest Tree Lighting Holiday Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. Live music, kids’ activities, food and beverages, carolers, a Lake Forest Dance Academy performance and Santa. Free. lfparksandrec.com.

Elk Grove Holiday Tree Lighting: 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Elk Grove Express train ride for kids from 4-5:30 p.m.; refreshments at 4 p.m.; The Lovin’ Spoonful Concert from 4:30-5 p.m.; and the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., with a fireworks display to follow announcing Santa’s entrance. Free. elkgrove.org.

Woodstock Lighting of the Square: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in historic Woodstock Square. Holiday carolers, kids' activities, and the opening of the annual Opera House Christmas Tree Walk. Santa will arrive before the lighting ceremony to greet children and take photos. At 7 p.m., see the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights illuminating park trees and Square buildings. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Arlington Heights Tree Lighting: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at North School Park, Arlington Heights Road and Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. At North School Park: Holiday dance performances and carolers at 4:30 p.m. and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Harmony Park events, which run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., include live reindeer, ice sculpting, photo stations and more. Free trolley rides between North School Park and Harmony Park from 3:45-6:45 p.m. Free. vah.com/explore/events.php.

Downers Grove Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Features Santa and music from the Downers Grove High School District 99 marching band and the Downers Grove Choral Society. downtowndg.org.

Wheaton Night of Lights ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Adams Park, off Wesley and Main streets, Wheaton. Fifth annual holiday display featuring more than 55,000 lights and an animated light display at the fountain that continues through Jan. 5. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Main Street and Crescent Avenue, Glen Ellyn. Gather for the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. Santa will emerge from the firehouse and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 6:30-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/holiday.

Santa House: 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, in the Brink Street Market, Crystal Lake. Visit with Santa Claus. downtowncl.org/events.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2012 St. Charles holds its Holiday Homecoming Weekend Friday, Nov. 29, in First Street Plaza.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza in St. Charles. Music by the St. Charles North and East chorales and photos with Santa until 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 30, see a free showing of “The Grinch” at 10 a.m. at the Arcada Theatre; doors open at 9 a.m. The Electric Christmas Parade, with decorated parade floats, high school marching bands and Santa Claus, steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday down Main Street. Santa’s House is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, on First Street Plaza. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Round Lake Beach Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Hot chocolate, cookies, live music by the Round Lake High School choir, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Schaumburg Tree Lighting: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Visit with Santa, caroling, entertainment and refreshments. Free. prairiecenter.org.

The lighting of Wheaton’s Christmas tree follows the Christmas Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Wheaton. Courtesy of Downtown Wheaton Association

Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, from Wheaton Avenue at Wesley Street south to Front Street, turning east on Front Street, and finishing at Cross Street, Wheaton. After the parade, head to the south pavilion (French Market location) for the Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. downtownwheaton.com/christmasparade and downtownwheaton.com/christmastree.

Mrs. Claus and Santa wave to the crowd during a previous Wheaton Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Wheaton. Courtesy of Downtown Wheaton Association

Antioch Tree Lighting and Parade: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Antioch. The parade travels down Main Street and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Cook Memorial Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Free. libertyville.com.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. This year’s theme, “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas,” features tropical holiday vibes. downtowncl.org/events/festival-of-lights/.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Naperville. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot and heads east on Jackson Avenue, north on Webster Street, past the viewing stand, west on Van Buren Avenue, and ending at Naper Elementary School. The parade features brightly lit floats, performers, parade units and Santa. napervillerotaryparade.org.

“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, at Lifeline Theater, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. Tom Mula’s production is staged as a one-man show through the eyes of the shackled Jacob Marley. $25-$45. lifelinetheatre.com.

Electric Illumination: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30 (2000s pop hits), at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A special late-night experience when ages 18 and older can enjoy a curated playlist of music synchronized to the light displays. A DJ will be stationed in Arbor Court. Hot chocolate, snacks, alcoholic beverages and s’more kits can be purchased in concession tents and enjoyed by the bonfires. Tickets start at $30 at mortonarb.org.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holly Days kickoff: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in Elgin. Monthlong event features holiday window art created by local artists, with special events including the Holiday Cheers Beverage Crawl on opening day, the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Santa sightings, live entertainment, holiday markets and more. elginil.gov/2499/Winter-Holiday-Events or downtownelgin.com/hollydays/.

Run Fox Run 5K: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fox Run, 333 Plum Grove Road, Elk Grove Village. $25. Registration required. elkgroveparks.org/event/run-fox-run.

Santa Brunch: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 14-15, at Cantigny Golf Clubhouse, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dine on breakfast and lunch items served buffet-style and take photos with Santa. $34 for adults, $26 for kids 5-12, and $10 for kids 4 and younger. A $50 deposit is required that will be applied to the final bill. Reservations: cantignygolf.com.

Santa’s Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Admission includes crafts, refreshments and a visit with Santa. Bring your camera. Held in the Kiebler Room on the second floor of the large barn, accessible by stairs. No advanced registration required. $20 per household at the door (cash or credit cards accepted). wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Family Holiday Movies: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Screening of “Arthur Christmas.” Free. glenellynchamber.com/holiday.

Bloomingdale Festival of Lights exhibit opening: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in gallery 1-2 of Bloomingdale Park District Museum, 108 S. Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale. Explore the Lego train layout. For the park district’s 60th anniversary, view a pictorial display about the restoration of the museum building in 1999, a retrospective of some previous exhibits, and a collection of Mid-Century culinary utensils. The Community Canvas 60th Anniversary Projects will be on display, along with some park district memorabilia. It continues through Dec. 23. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Over 600 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Kriss Kringle Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Old Town Bloomingdale, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Local vendors sell food, crafts, gifts, pet items, holiday decor, wood crafts, accessories and more at the Kriss Kringle Market. Free kids’ entertainment, face painting, kiddie train rides, crafts, games, park district museum holiday show, and beer and wine tent. Charles Dickens Carolers at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Park and tree lighting at 6 p.m. with Santa and the fire department. Bring newborn to adult diaper donations for the Diaper Drive benefiting Bloomingdale Township families. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hinsdale Central High School auditorium, 5500 S. Grant St., Hinsdale. Santa Claus will be joining the Saturday shows. The Sunday matinee includes The Sugar Plum Party after the performance, when audience members can take photos on the stage with the dancers and set props and shop the annual Nutcracker Boutique with Nutcracker-themed holiday decor and ornaments. Tickets start at $42. saltcreekballet.org/the-nutcracker/.

Fox Lake Festival of Lights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Millennium Park, 23 Rollins Road, Fox Lake. Kriss Kringle Winter Market at the Community Garden Green will be open from 3-6 p.m. The parade is at 5 p.m. at Grant Community High School, 285 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, followed by the tree lighting at Millennium Park and the opening of the Santa Cottage. Visit with Santa from 6-8 p.m. foxlake.org.

Holiday Homecoming Electric Parade Watch Party: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Rock ‘N Ravioli, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dine on an Italian feast. Guests will have access to comfortable seating both on the sidewalk and indoors while watching the parade down Main Street. Tickets are $50 at arcadalive.com.

Holiday in the Park & Parade: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Follow the parade down Glenview Road from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, heading west to Jackman Park. Festivities in the park include a visit with Santa, hay rides, a train ride for kids, carolers, cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com/events.

Watch Vernon Hills light the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays during the village’s Holiday Light Celebration Saturday, Nov. 30, at Century Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Vernon Hills’ Holiday Light Celebration: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. See the lighting of the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays. Free. vernonhills.org.

Addison Christmas Tree Lighting: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Train rides in the Village Green, hot chocolate by Kiwanis Club, popcorn by Knights of Columbus, and historical museum open house. Living Nativity at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visits with Santa in the gazebo from 5-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. The Caroling Connection will perform. Tree lighting at 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Elgin Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at DuPage Court, Elgin. The mayor, city council members and Santa will turn on the holiday tree lights. Free activities and entertainment for guests of all ages. The tree will be illuminated through January and include a synchronized light show on select weekdays. elginil.gov/2499/Winter-Holiday-Events.

Illuminate the Orchard: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie. Festive music, wreath making, meet-and-greets with ice princesses, a visit from Santa at 6:30 p.m., fireworks display at 6:45 p.m. and more, all in support of Make-A-Wish. Free; reservations recommended. westfield.com.

Prospect Heights Annual Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Gary Morava Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Join Mayor Pat Ludvigsen at the Prospect Heights Park District for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa visit, sponsored by the Prospect Heights Garden Club and Lions Club. (847) 398-6070.

Holiday Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year” is a murder mystery dinner event where you’ll solve a holiday-themed whodunit while dining on a buffet dinner. A cash bar will be available. $50-$60. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See over 300 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with an adult. trainshow.com.

Warrenville Sunday Music Matinee: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Heather Braoudakis performs “Holiday Classics.” Register at warrenville.com.

The Second City’s “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater”: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Interactive comedy revue featuring seasonal songs, sketches and improv comedy. May contain adult themes and language. $31-$49. atthemac.org/events/the-second-city-holiday/.

Christmas Musical Light Show: 4-9 p.m. daily Dec. 1-25 at the Bandshell on Skidmore, Antioch. Stay in your car and watch the lights on the band shell synchronized to holiday music playing on your car radio. The 20-minute shows run continuously. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Friends from the North Pole will open Itasca's Winter Wonderland in Usher Park on Sunday, Dec. 1. Courtesy of Itasca Park District

Itasca Winter Wonderland: 4-5:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Usher Park gazebo, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their North Pole companions will join the holiday tree lighting by the village and park district. Features music by the Holiday Dickens Carolers, a holiday performance from the Inner Prestige Dancers, and hot chocolate and cookies. The holiday light display continues through Jan. 15. Free. Donate a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots or a nonperishable food donation for the Itasca Food Pantry. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday crafts, a community sing-along, Batavia Community Band performance, ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., a visit with Santa in Santa's Warming House, story hour, visits with reindeer and Christmas Tree Lane. Free hayrides with a donation of food or $1 cash, which benefits the Batavia Food Pantry. Free. bataviaparks.org.

“Top of the World, A Carpenters Christmas”: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Singer Debbie Taylor is backed by a seven-piece band. $39-$89. arcadalive.com.

Monday, Dec. 2

Santa’s Naperville Workshop: 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 2-22, at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. $10-$15. No on-site registration or walk-ups available. Register in advance at napervilleparks.org/santasworkshop.

Glendale Heights Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Local choral groups will perform holiday music and the mayor and Santa Claus light up the park. Free. glendaleheights.org.

ECC Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at ECC Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive. The choir will perform choral music from various eras. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Mistletoe Medley 2024 “A Winter Wonderland”: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Oak Brook Chapter’s holiday fundraiser returns with “A Winter Wonderland” theme featuring raffles, 30-plus holiday boutique exhibitors, a luncheon, a fashion presentation by Zzazz Productions and a special performance by the Salt Creek Ballet dancers. $125; shopping-only tickets are $25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets: oakbrookchapterinfantwelfare.org

Illumination Sensory Evening: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. New this year, a modified experience features static lights and music at low volume. Last entry at 8 p.m. Tickets are available in a limited capacity. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Gingerbread Drink & Decorate: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 5; and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Fox Valley Winery, 5600 Route 34, Oswego. For ages 21 and older, an evening of gingerbread house decorating. Each registration includes a holiday spirit. $29-$39; includes a gingerbread house and decorations. Register: oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

ECC American Roots Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at ECC SecondSpace Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Blues, country, bluegrass and folk directed by Adam Schlipmann. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Luminaria Walk-Lit Trail: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 4-6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at Veterans Acres, 431 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. Stroll along a lit trail through Veteran Acres. On Dec. 7, there will be campfires, hot cocoa and cookies, Nature Center Candy Cane Forest, and carolers and Mrs. Claus. $1 or $5 max per family donation appreciated. facebook.com/VeteranAcresPark.

Classic Movies at the Library: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the St. Charles Public Library’s Huntley Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles. Watch Vincente Minnelli’s 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis,” starring Judy Garland. scpld.org/programs-events/.

A Nativity Tribute with the African American Museum of Performing Arts: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, 50 E. Erie St., Chicago. “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” with a tribute to the Langston Hughes gospel song-play “Black Nativity,” presented in partnership with the African American Museum of Performing Arts. General admission $50; students $25. driehausmuseum.org.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $36.50. rosemont.com/theatre/event/cirque-dreams-holidaze.

ECC Electronic Music Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at ECC SecondSpace Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Directed by Adam Schlipmann, budding musicians perform originally produced music. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Garden Club of Inverness Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Medinah Country Club, 6N001 Medinah Road, Medinah. The Garden Club of Inverness hosts its annual holiday luncheon with the theme “Sleigh Bells Ring.” The event features a silent auction, Christmas crafts, a raffle and a presentation on floral arrangements for the holidays. Tickets are $75. gardenclubofinverness.com.

Midwest FurFest: 3-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Furry convention featuring guests of honor, events, panels and performances. Single-day admission: $40 Friday or Sunday, $50 Saturday. furfest.org.

Kids Only Holiday Shop: 2:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Kids 4-10 can shop for their loved ones independently. $5 per child. Register for a 15-minute window. gortoncenter.org.

Holiday Lights: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Welton Plaza, 4343 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. A festive holiday light display with firepits, s’mores, food trucks, craft stations and more. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Wilder Park in Elmhurst will hold its tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Tree Lighting in Wilder Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. The Elmhurst Park District kicks off the season with the lighting of 60 trees that surround the park, holiday festivities and food trucks. Free. epd.org/news/tree-lighting-wilder-park.

Rolling Meadows Holiday Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Rolling Meadows Historical Museum, 3100 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. cityrm.org.

The Schaumburg Dance Ensemble will present “The Nutcracker” Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 5-15, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo

“The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 5-15, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Performed by the Schaumburg Dance Ensemble, Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet follows the adventures of young Clara as she triumphs over a malevolent mouse king and embarks on a dreamlike adventure to an enchanted land of twirling snowflakes, leaping bonbons and waltzing flowers. $30-$48. prairiecenter.org.

Ongoing

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the first weekend in January at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. Holidays of Light is a celebration of global holidays throughout the year that honor light and enlightenment. For tickets, see msichicago.org.

Dickens Holiday Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at Kringle’s Christmas Village, 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Public art exhibit featuring lifelike figures representing scenes from the Dickens era. This year’s display will be indoors for easy viewing in case of weather, plus a few scenes outdoors on the sidewalks. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Poinsettia Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 15 at the Cantigny Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Annual holiday sale featuring 17 varieties and three different sizes of poinsettias. cantigny.org.

Aurora Christkindlmarket: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors selling a variety of wares. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday; $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, in downtown Long Grove. Holiday walk, horse-drawn carriage rides on weekends, Santa in the village, caroling around town and more. longgrove.org/festival/holiday-season.

Santa at Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 2 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Visit with Santa. Pet owners can bring their pets for Pet Nights from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. “Santa Cares” sensory-friendly Santa experience will be from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1; Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 5-8, 12-15 and 19-22; and Thursday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. The light festival features over 2 million twinkling LED lights, themed lighting areas, Santa visits through Dec. 22, a Holiday Market, treats and sips and seasonal attractions. Zoo admission and parking fees apply. Advance tickets are required. brookfieldzoo.org//HolidayMagic.

Naper Lights: 4-10 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in downtown Naperville. Display of holiday lights and music along Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park and the Riverwalk. Free. naperlights.com.

Illumination Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. The exhibition is closed select Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. select dates through Jan. 5 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. ZooLights will feature more than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10; free on select Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Christmas at Cantigny: 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 31, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Stroll through a half-mile, fully ADA- and stroller-accessible path featuring music-orchestrated light shows, festive decorations, huge flower sculptures and a 28-foot Christmas tree. This year, the light show expands into upper and lower display gardens. Take a tour of the renovated McCormick House. Weekdays: $8-$12 in advance or $10-$15 at the door; weekends: $15-$20 or $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

Santa’s Rock N Lights: Times vary by day through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Kane County Cougars Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$36.99. santasrocknlights.com/geneva.

“Matilda the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15, and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12, at Playhouse 111, 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. Wheaton Drama’s production of the musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel. ASL interpretation on Dec. 1 and 6. $23-$26. wheatondrama.org/project/matilda-the-musical.

“The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 15, at Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is a holiday tale about the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“A Christmas Story, the Musical”: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Theatre 121’s musical reimagines classic scenes from the original film. $15-$33. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, with select 1 p.m. shows Thursdays through Dec. 29 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The story of showbiz buddies and military comrades Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Ticket prices start at $63. marriotttheatre.com.

The Beatrix Holiday Party: 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 29 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, Chicago. Three storytellers narrate interactive performances of “The Tale of Tom Kitten,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” ﻿After the show, families can gather in CCT’s lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, and enjoy Beatrix Potter-inspired crafts and holiday treats courtesy of Eli’s Cheesecake. Recommended for ages 8 and younger. $45.25. chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Christmas at Cantigny, A Very Taylor Christmas: 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 29, except Dec. 22, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Experience a special light show to songs from all of Taylor Swift’s eras. $15-$25, $19-$30. Tickets: cantigny.org.

“A Very Sketchy Christmas”: 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Join The Well This is Awkward Players for an evening of irreverent sketch comedy, with a playful spin on everything from family dysfunction to the crass commercialization of Christmas. $15-$20. steelbeamtheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Friday, Dec. 20, at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $30-$85. goodmantheatre.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: Various times and dates through Dec. 23 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. On a snowy Christmas Eve, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge visits the past, present and future to discover the true meaning of Christmas. For ages 5 and older; kids 3 and younger will not be permitted. $20-$45. metropolisarts.com/event/christmas-carol-2024.

“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play”: Through Dec. 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Return to WBFR Studios on Christmas Eve in 1946. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey to find the true spirit of the holiday season, complete with live sound effects, radio jingles and more. Recommended for ages 8 and older. $48 adults, $34 students. oillamptheater.org.

Highwood Holiday Light Village: Daily through Thursday, Jan. 2, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Free. chamberhp.com.