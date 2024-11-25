Wheeling bar where patron was fatally shot gives up liquor license

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Social Bar & Grill, 401 E. Dundee Road in Wheeling, has surrendered its liquor license and formally closed following a fatal shooting, police said.

David Brown, the owner of Social Bar & Grill, 401 E. Dundee Road, turned in the license Thursday via an email, Wheeling Police Chief Jamie Dunne said.

The village’s Liquor Control Commission will declare the license to be forfeited and lapsed when it meets Dec. 2, Dunne said.

“Given the gravity of what happened in the establishment a few weeks ago, the end of the operation is best for the community,” Dunne said in an email.

The investigation into the killing continues.

Jacob Taylor, 24, of Hampshire, was shot during an altercation about 2 a.m. Nov. 10 inside the bar following a performance by rapper King Louie.

The violence occurred during an altercation between members of King Louie’s group and another group, police have said. The handgun police believe was used in the shooting was recovered.

A person of interest was arrested but released without charges.

Witness accounts differ significantly, police have said. Multiple security cameras inside the bar weren’t working when the shooting occurred, police said.

Social Bar & Grill had a village license to serve liquor until 2 a.m., officials said. Punitive action against the bar and Brown could’ve included suspension or revocation of the liquor license and fines.

Village President Patrick Horcher, who also serves as Wheeling’s liquor commissioner, called the voluntary closure “the responsible thing to do.”

“Clearly even he saw that there had to be some kind of response to the tragedy that occurred,” Horcher said during a telephone interview Monday.

The shooting was not the first at a bar Brown owned.

In 2021, 23-year-old Khalief D. McAllister, of Aurora, was killed and three other people were wounded in front of Trilogy in St. Charles. As happened in Wheeling, Trilogy closed within days and ownership surrendered its liquor license.