Weekend getaway led to Pizza Ranch chain choosing to build in Round Lake Beach

A Pizza Ranch restaurant being built in Round Lake Beach will feature the chain's newest architectural design and updated lighting. Opening is expected June 1. Courtesy of Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch, one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest, will be opening its first suburban Chicago location in Round Lake Beach.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Nov. 14 for the new business at 780 E. Rollins Road adjacent to the Meijer parking lot and behind McDonald’s and Arby’s in the Mallard Creek shopping center.

Founded in 1981 with its first location in Hull, Iowa, the chain has more than 210 restaurants in 14 states. It’s known for its all you can eat “Buffet Your Way” concept featuring a selection of pizzas, fried chicken, salads, sides and desserts.

Locations are considered family destinations with a variety of specials and also feature a FunZone Arcade with games for adults and kids.

The Round Lake Beach Pizza Ranch will be the ninth in Illinois. It’s planned for 8,000 square feet with seating for 200 and private party rooms available by reservation. Of that space, 2,400 square feet is slotted for the FunZone Arcade.

It will feature the newest architectural design with an updated lighting package, according to Jim Oestmann, managing partner of the facility.

Oestmann is part of Grassroots Management LLC, which owns and operates 36 — soon to be 40 — Pizza Ranches, he said.

Pizza Ranches are in southern and western Illinois and include sites in Springfield, Peoria, Galesburg, Roscoe near Rockford and Shorewood near Joliet.

“We want to grow. We’re used to building in Iowa and Wisconsin,” Oestmann said.

Grass Roots is expanding its holdings but the decision to locate in Round Lake Beach was prompted after a weekend getaway road trip with family by Mayor Scott Nickles.

Nickles said they stopped at a Pizza Ranch in the Wisconsin Dells area and “the kids loved it.” The family stopped at another Pizza Ranch in Elkhorn on the way home and Nickles spoke with the manager.

“I gave him my business card and said, ‘We’d love to have something like this in our town, it would be a great fit,’” Nickles said.

Within a week, the company contacted the village and were shown several properties that were for sale, according to Nickels.

Shortly after, the property owner had a letter of intent and the process began.

“There’s a huge demographic in Round Lake Beach,” Oestmann said. “The market is so perfect.”

However, it would take about a year to get to the groundbreaking stage, Oestmann said due to an extended process of finalizing construction bids and completing the design.

Pizza Ranch does not serve alcohol and has a Christian-based philosophy of giving back to communities, Oestmann said.

“They're ecstatic about being in town,” Nickels said. “This will truly bring people from all around.”

The location also will contribute to village plans to create a restaurant/retail/entertainment area, he added.

A grand opening is anticipated June 1.