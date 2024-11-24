Burglary suspect attacks Lake County deputy during arrest

Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia

A 36-year-old man arrested on charges of a gaming café burglary in Third Lake kicked a Lake County sheriff’s deputy during his arrest and forced deputies to use pepper spray at the Lake County jail, authorities said.

Gilberto Mojarro-Garcia, who has no permanent address, was arrested after deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a café in the 34500 block of Route 45 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found evidence of a burglary, with the front glass door shattered. They also spotted fresh blood, likely a result of injuries sustained by the suspect during the break-in.

Deputies identified a neighboring business that also was also burglarized.

During a search of the area, deputies encountered a man identified as Mojarro-Garcia. Deputies said he had fresh cuts on his hands and arms, along with bloodstained clothing. Nearby, deputies discovered a stolen, damaged cash register.

Surveillance footage from the gaming café confirmed Mojarro-Garcia’s involvement in the burglary, deputies said. Deputies arrested Mojarro-Garcia near the scene.

While secured in a squad car, deputies said, he began kicking the door. When deputies attempted to restrain him further, Mojarro-Garcia he then kicked one of the deputies. The deputy was not injured.

When he was brought to the Lake County jail, deputies said, his aggressive behavior escalated, requiring correctional officers to deploy pepper spray.

Mojarro-Garcia faces two counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s detectives are also working to determine whether he is connected to separate burglaries reported in the same area last week.