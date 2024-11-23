Firefighter has narrow escape from semitrailer while helping at I-90 crash, driver cited for Scott’s Law

A Huntley firefighter sustained minor injuries after leaping out of the way of a semitrailer-truck Friday night while working a crash on the eastbound Jane Addams Tollway (I-90).

Huntley Fire Protection District crews were assisting with a collision between a semitrailer truck and a van when a fire engine at the scene was hit by another semitrailer.

“The firefighter was attempting to get equipment from the fire engine when he saw the approaching semi and was able to jump out of the way before impact,” Huntley Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said.

The second crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on I-90 just east of Route 47, in Kane County.

The firefighter was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley where he was treated and released.

Illinois State Police are investigating and issued a citation for a Scott’s law violation to the driver who struck the fire engine, authorities said.

The fire department had stationed the engine with its emergency warning lights flashing near the first crash to protect the area and had closed the right lane.

The fire engine had moderate damage and was towed away for repairs.

The first crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. when a van rear-ended a semitrailer truck. The van driver was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Neither truck driver was injured.

“We would like to remind the motorists to move over for all vehicles on the side of the road,” Bentley said.

“Scott's Law, also known as the “Move Over” Law, is a traffic law in Illinois that requires drivers to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles,” Bentley added.

“First responders are aware of the dangers of working on today's roadways. We are fortunate that our firefighter was aware of the situation and was able to avoid further injuries,” he noted.

Crashes involving Illinois State Police squad cars are up this year, according to an ISP database. There have been 23 to date, 11 involving injuries, compared to 21 in 2023.

Closed lanes on I-90 were reopened at about 11 p.m.