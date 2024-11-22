Student-designed nutcrackers on display this weekend in Rosemont

Maine East High School students paint one of the large toy soldiers now on display in Rosemont's Nutcracker Wonderland. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

More than two dozen human-sized nutcrackers custom painted by high school students went on display Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, in what is the second year of a public art project sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

“It is especially meaningful to see students from several area high schools contributing their artistic talents to this year’s Nutcracker Wonderland,” Mayor Brad Stephens said.

Each standing 6 feet tall, the 25 large toy soldiers were painted and personalized by art students from 17 Chicago schools. The list includes many from the Northwest suburbs such as Glenbrook North, Hoffman Estates, East Leyden, West Leyden, Maine East, Maine South, Maine West, Prospect and Schaumburg.

Students worked closely on designs with the Rosemont entity sponsoring each nutcracker, which was inspired by the specific organization or the holiday season in general.

A Leyden High School student works on a nutcracker in preparation for Rosemont's Nutcracker Wonderland. The public art project is on display this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

The sponsors — ranging from entertainment district restaurants Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar and Fogo de Chao to village government entities Allstate Arena and Rosemont Theatre — raised $20,000 for Palatine-based Salute, Inc., a nonprofit that provides financial, physical and emotional support for injured military service members, veterans and their families.

The nutcrackers will be on view in the convention center lobby through Sunday, and then inside the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 8, in conjunction with performances of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.

The student artists will be honored at a private reception at the convention center.

Last year, professional artists designed 20 nutcrackers that were displayed at the theater and entertainment district. In 2019, the village hosted an art exhibit featuring eight custom-painted, playable pianos designed by student artists.

A Maine South High School student paints a nutcracker for the public art display debuting this weekend in Rosemont. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont