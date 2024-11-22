Report: One dead after house fire near St. Charles
One person is dead following a house Thursday night near St. Charles, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
According to the report, firefighters were dispatched to the two-story, single-family home at the corner of Hemlock Drive and Overcup Court at about 8 p.m.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The victim was found near the back of the home, according to the report.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
