Report: One dead after house fire near St. Charles

One person is dead following a house Thursday night near St. Charles, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

According to the report, firefighters were dispatched to the two-story, single-family home at the corner of Hemlock Drive and Overcup Court at about 8 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The victim was found near the back of the home, according to the report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.