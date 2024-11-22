Man pleads guilty to cannabis DUI in crash that killed preschooler

Edgar Barrios

A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis and getting into a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

Edgar Barrios, 22, of DeKalb, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kane County court to aggravated DUI — causing death and aggravated DUI — causing great bodily harm. He will be sentenced on Feb. 26 by Judge D.J. Tegeler.

All other charges, including reckless homicide, were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Barrios could be sentenced to probation or up to 14 years in prison on the death charge. He remains in the custody of the Kane County jail, where he has been since his arrest in November 2022.

The crash happened Oct. 1, 2022, on Route 38, east of Meredith Road, near Maple Park.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Dave Belshan said Barrios was driving east on Route 38 in a Chrysler 200 when he lost control, swerved and hit a Jeep Compass. He was driving about 77 mph at the time, in a 55 mph zone.

The Compass went into a ditch and caught fire. Paityn Moore of DeKalb, who was in a car seat, died of her injuries at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Her mother, who was driving, was also injured.

After hitting the Jeep, Barrios hit a westbound Subaru Forester.

According to Belshan, Barrios had 6.6 nanograms per milliliter of THC-Delta 9 in his blood. Five nanograms is the legal standard for intoxication in Illinois.