Hinsdale South student charged with bringing loaded handgun to school

A 16-year-old Hinsdale South High School student is being held in a juvenile detention center after authorities said he brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday.

Unnamed because the student is a juvenile, the Willowbrook teenager appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing on felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in school and unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

Prosecutors said the student was taken into custody without incident Thursday after school officials were notified about the gun on campus.

The student’s next court date is Dec. 2 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.