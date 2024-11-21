‘She’s my inspiration’: Soon-to-be 100-year-old still woman walks over three miles a day at The Centre of Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Betty McKeown smiles as folks gather for a party for her at The Centre of Elgin on Thursday. McKweown, who actually turns 100 next week, walks three to four miles daily at The Centre. Pictured at left is her granddaughter Roxanne Baum; neighbor Kelly Tracey is on the right.

It takes something special to preempt Betty McKeown’s morning walks at The Centre of Elgin.

Something like a party with dozens of family members and friends organized by the staff from The Centre to celebrate the soon-to-be 100-year-old did the trick on Thursday.

“It’s wonderful, just unbelievable,” McKeown said of the turnout.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Ismael, a student at The Centre of Elgin’s pre-K program, gives a rose to Betty McKeown during her birthday celebration.

McKeown doesn’t turn 100 until Friday, Nov. 29, but the staff wanted to honor her before the holiday weekend to ensure a big turnout.

McKeown has been a fixture on The Centre’s indoor walking track since it opened 22 years ago, walking three to four miles every morning, Monday through Friday.

“I love to see the people. Everybody is so nice,” she said. “I’m addicted to walking.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Centre of Elgin hosted a special celebration on Thursday to honor longtime Elgin resident Betty McKeown before her 100th birthday.

Family members draped a “100 & Fabulous” sash on the pending centenarian, and she donned a tiara and novelty “100” glasses while sharing hugs, stories and cupcakes with about 50 people in attendance. A preschool class from The Centre made her a banner and sang happy birthday to her before each giving her a rose.

McKeown attributes staying active, specifically walking at The Centre, to her longevity. Elgin residents can use the indoor walking track for free.

“It doesn’t feel any different,” she said of nearing 100 years old. “I’m very lucky. I’ve been blessed.”

Kelly Tracey, her neighbor and friend, said they get together daily to watch Jeopardy. She said whenever she’s having a bad day, seeing McKeown brightens it right up.

“She’s so amazing,” Tracey said. “She’s my inspiration.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Soon-to-be 100-year-old Betty McKeown smiles for a photo during a celebration for her Thursday at The Centre of Elgin.