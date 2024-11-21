advertisement
News

‘She’s my inspiration’: Soon-to-be 100-year-old still woman walks over three miles a day at The Centre of Elgin

Posted November 21, 2024 7:42 pm
Rick West
 

It takes something special to preempt Betty McKeown’s morning walks at The Centre of Elgin.

Something like a party with dozens of family members and friends organized by the staff from The Centre to celebrate the soon-to-be 100-year-old did the trick on Thursday.

“It’s wonderful, just unbelievable,” McKeown said of the turnout.

  Ismael, a student at The Centre of Elgin’s pre-K program, gives a rose to Betty McKeown during her birthday celebration. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

McKeown doesn’t turn 100 until Friday, Nov. 29, but the staff wanted to honor her before the holiday weekend to ensure a big turnout.

McKeown has been a fixture on The Centre’s indoor walking track since it opened 22 years ago, walking three to four miles every morning, Monday through Friday.

“I love to see the people. Everybody is so nice,” she said. “I’m addicted to walking.”

  The Centre of Elgin hosted a special celebration on Thursday to honor longtime Elgin resident Betty McKeown before her 100th birthday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Family members draped a “100 & Fabulous” sash on the pending centenarian, and she donned a tiara and novelty “100” glasses while sharing hugs, stories and cupcakes with about 50 people in attendance. A preschool class from The Centre made her a banner and sang happy birthday to her before each giving her a rose.

McKeown attributes staying active, specifically walking at The Centre, to her longevity. Elgin residents can use the indoor walking track for free.

“It doesn’t feel any different,” she said of nearing 100 years old. “I’m very lucky. I’ve been blessed.”

Kelly Tracey, her neighbor and friend, said they get together daily to watch Jeopardy. She said whenever she’s having a bad day, seeing McKeown brightens it right up.

“She’s so amazing,” Tracey said. “She’s my inspiration.”

  Soon-to-be 100-year-old Betty McKeown smiles for a photo during a celebration for her Thursday at The Centre of Elgin. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
  Betty McKeown of Elgin, right, walks over three miles on The Centre of Elgin’s indoor walking track every Monday through Friday. She was photographed on a daily walk in April 2023 when she was 98. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023
