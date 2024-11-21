‘Patty is not a victim’: Patricia Columbo again denied parole for 1976 Elk Grove murders

Patricia Columbo

Convicted killer Patricia Columbo’s bid for parole failed Thursday when members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board denied her petition for release by a vote of 8 to 2.

Columbo, 68, was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the May 4, 1976, murders of her father Frank Columbo, mother Mary and 13-year-old brother Michael in the family’s Elk Grove Village home. Columbo’s co-defendant and boyfriend Frank DeLuca was also convicted and received a 300-year sentence. DeLuca died in prison in January 2023 at age 84.

Raymond Rose, former Elk Grove Village deputy police chief and lead investigator on the case, has attended every Columbo parole hearing for the last 40 years to oppose her release.

Rose, who was accompanied by former Elk Grove Village police chief and current village trustee Stephen Schmidt, urged board members to “send a clear message to Patricia Columbo and those like her (that) these acts of violence will never be tolerated by our society.”

Rose described the gruesome scene he and other officers encountered: Michael stabbed 87 times with a pair of scissors and shot once in the head; Mary bludgeoned with a vase and “shot between the eyes, her throat slit from ear to ear” and Frank Columbo, beaten with a bowling trophy, stabbed in the throat and chest and shot four times.

According to Rose, Columbo, then 19, spent eight months planning the murders. After failing to hire hit men, Columbo manipulated the 37-year-old DeLuca, her married lover, into killing her family by falsely claiming her father intended to have her and DeLuca killed, according to Rose.

Rose, who also served as Mundelein police chief and Lake County undersheriff, expressed relief at the decision in response to “an obvious push to get her paroled” by defense attorney Jed Stone and former professor, lawyer and domestic violence expert Dr. Karla Fischer, who also testified during the hearing.

“I was a little concerned they were painting an inaccurate picture of what really happened,” said Rose. “They turned the whole thing around, making Patty a victim. Patty is not a victim.”

Schmidt said the board’s decision honored the sentencing judge’s intent, which was to incarcerate Columbo and DeLuca for life in what he described as “the worst crime committed in our village.”

“That was accomplished today,” said Schmidt, who promised to return with Rose in two years for Columbo’s next parole hearing “to do it all over again and make sure she doesn’t get out.”