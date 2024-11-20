Just follow the arrows: Tollway unveils I-294 SmartRoad system to give real-time traffic tips

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com The Illinois tollway unveils its I-294 SmartRoad system at a site by the Irving Park Toll Plaza near O’Hare International Airport.

It’s the Tri-State Tollway’s turn for SmartRoad technology.

The Illinois tollway on Wednesday activated a SmartRoad system on the Central Tri-State. The technology deploys 14 gantries that display digital messages directing traffic and alerting drivers about issues ahead.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse turns the switch on a SmartRoad gantry on I-294 at a site by the Irving Park Toll Plaza near O’Hare International Airport.

Similar to the Jane Addams Tollway SmartRoad that went live in 2017, the I-294 version introduced Wednesday will stretch between Wolf Road and Balmoral Avenue.

The system will expand and eventually there will be 80 gantries placed every half mile on I-294 between Oak Lawn and Rosemont.

“Our SmartRoad delivers real-time information to drivers to provide safer and more efficient travel,” said Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse before switching on a new gantry near the Irving Park Toll Plaza.

How does it work?

“The tollway operates a network of digital, high-definition cameras that cover the entire corridor, allowing our traffic operation center to closely monitor and quickly respond to crashes and other incidents on the roadway,” Chief Engineer Manar Nashif said.

In addition, advanced wireless sensors on the mainline and ramps provide details about traffic flow and backups. All that information is conveyed to drivers via messages on the gantries.

“If a lane of traffic is blocked by a crash we post a red X over that lane on the overhead gantry nearest the incident indicating the lane is closed ahead,” said Steve Mednis, deputy chief of traffic and incident management.

After installing SmartRoad on I-90, engineers found the “advanced messaging and warnings mean drivers are less likely to be surprised and forced to stop abruptly to avoid a crash,” Mednis said.

It also reduces the risk of a secondary crash when a vehicle slowing down suddenly is hit by another vehicle, he added.

SmartRoad data can be shared with navigation apps like MapQuest and Google Maps. It also can be updated with new features as they become available.

The tollway is in the midst of a massive rebuild and widening on the Central Tri-State between Balmoral Road in Rosemont and 95th Street near Oak Lawn. The 22-mile project wraps up in 2027.

Earlier in the week, the tollway opened a fifth lane in each direction near O’Hare. Currently, I-294 has five lanes both ways from North Avenue to Irving Park Road and from 95th Street to I-55.

The Illinois tollway unveils its I-294 SmartRoad system near O’Hare International Airport. Courtesy of Illinois Tollway

The Tri-State carries the most passenger vehicles and trucks of all the tollway corridors, plus it has two times the congestion delays.