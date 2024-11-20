Wheeling Township to decide on funding for mental health board

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Peggy Lee of Prospect Heights (left) addresses the Wheeling Township board, including Darrel Talken and Jeanne Hamilton.

Wheeling Township Supervisor Kathy Penner is recommending the township board approve the Wheeling Township Community Mental Health Board’s request of $809,550 for the upcoming fiscal year beginning March 1, 2025.

Penner made the recommendation at Tuesday’s township board meeting. The mental health board made the request at its Nov. 13 meeting. The township board will vote on the recommendation in December.

She said the township would use funds from available township fund balances, instead of increasing property taxes for township residents.

“As many of us have personal experiences with friends and family in need of mental health services, the Wheeling Township board is committed to continue to fund mental health services for Wheeling Township residents, as it has done for many years,” she said in a statement released following the meeting.

Township residents voted to create the mental health board in 2022 to address mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities. Advocates said the levy would have raised an annual $1.5 million for grants to providers.

The township board, however, has held back from levying taxes for the mental health board, following the advice of its attorney, Kenneth Florey. Florey believes the approved ballot question lacked certain property tax language and could open the township up to costly challenges.

Mental health advocates have continued to pursue the new tax revenue, while legislators work to find a fix for the referendum language issue.

Lately, the township board has been hearing from residents worried about levying the tax for the mental health board.

Prospect Heights resident Peggy Lee, a senior citizen living on a fixed income, said she is concerned about tax increases. She said her property taxes went up 20% in 2023.

Others believe such a board oversteps the duties of the township.

“A tiny government like our township should not take on that responsibility through an increased property tax,” said former Wheeling Township Assessor Dan Patlak.