advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wheeling Township to decide on funding for mental health board

Posted November 20, 2024 4:28 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Wheeling Township Supervisor Kathy Penner is recommending the township board approve the Wheeling Township Community Mental Health Board’s request of $809,550 for the upcoming fiscal year beginning March 1, 2025.

Penner made the recommendation at Tuesday’s township board meeting. The mental health board made the request at its Nov. 13 meeting. The township board will vote on the recommendation in December.

She said the township would use funds from available township fund balances, instead of increasing property taxes for township residents.

“As many of us have personal experiences with friends and family in need of mental health services, the Wheeling Township board is committed to continue to fund mental health services for Wheeling Township residents, as it has done for many years,” she said in a statement released following the meeting.

Township residents voted to create the mental health board in 2022 to address mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities. Advocates said the levy would have raised an annual $1.5 million for grants to providers.

The township board, however, has held back from levying taxes for the mental health board, following the advice of its attorney, Kenneth Florey. Florey believes the approved ballot question lacked certain property tax language and could open the township up to costly challenges.

Mental health advocates have continued to pursue the new tax revenue, while legislators work to find a fix for the referendum language issue.

Lately, the township board has been hearing from residents worried about levying the tax for the mental health board.

Prospect Heights resident Peggy Lee, a senior citizen living on a fixed income, said she is concerned about tax increases. She said her property taxes went up 20% in 2023.

Others believe such a board oversteps the duties of the township.

“A tiny government like our township should not take on that responsibility through an increased property tax,” said former Wheeling Township Assessor Dan Patlak.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
News Townships Wheeling Township
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company