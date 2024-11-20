Murphy saluted for decade on DuPage forest preserve board

Al Murphy

Al Murphy has been recognized for his decade-long tenure on the DuPage County Forest Preserve Board.

Since 2014, Murphy has represented much of the northwest region of the county as the District 6 commissioner. The West Chicago Republican came up short in his reelection bid this month.

Carol Stream Trustee Rick Gieser will take over the seat after finishing with 36,380 votes, while Murphy had 36,138 — a race decided by 242 votes.

Forest Preserve President Daniel Hebreard acknowledged Murphy’s contributions in the first formal commission meeting since the election outcome. Hebreard called Murphy a “consistent supporter of natural resource projects and restoration at preserves,” including Herrick Lake near Wheaton and St. James Farm near Warrenville.

“He worked for enhancements to our trail system, including supporting multiple new trail connections, and he helped advance recreational improvements, including the Hawk Hollow off-leash dog facility in Hanover Park,” Hebreard said.

Beyond the District 6 boundaries, Murphy “demonstrated stewardship for preserves and natural resources throughout DuPage County,” Hebreard said.

“I especially want to recognize his decision to support the removal of the Graue Mill dam at Fullersburg Woods,” Hebreard said. “The decision to remove this concrete impediment from Salt Creek was challenging and required courage, but it was a decision that will greatly improve water quality and aquatic habitat for generations to come.”

Murphy thanked his supporters in a Facebook post.

“I have been very blessed to have been your Commissioner for the last 10 years where I was able to work on many projects that have been important for the community and to me personally,” he wrote.