Are you ready for some snow? First blast of winter expected tonight

The first hint of winter weather is expected tonight when a mix of rain and snow showers moves through the area.

But National Weather Service meteorologists say you probably won’t need to break out the snow shovels just yet.

Accumulation is expected to be minimal this evening, but slushier amounts are expected during the morning commute Thursday.

Snow will give way to more rain Thursday afternoon, with high winds also anticipated for most of the day, making road travel riskier, forecasters warn.

Daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-40s through the weekend.