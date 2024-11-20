Dining out: Chocolate beer, local breweries recognized, Cajun wine dinner and more

Penrose Brewing and Graham’s Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream have teamed up to make Graham’s Chocolate Ale. Courtesy of Penrose Brewing

Enjoy two great tastes that taste great together as Penrose Brewing releases a chocolate ale just in time for the holidays. Also, a couple of other local breweries were recognized in a leading craft beer publication and there are two new Italian eateries in the suburbs.

Mmmm … chocolate beer

Following the success of last year’s Graham’s Chocolate Porter, Penrose Brewing has again teamed up with Graham’s Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream for an all-Geneva seasonal beer, Graham’s Chocolate Ale.

To celebrate the collab, they’re launching the Graham’s & Penrose Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway. Random cans will feature a message reading “YOU ARE A WINNER” and a QR code directing recipients to a digital form to claim their prize.

Winners of the Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway will receive an exclusive prize package including scheduled tours of Graham’s and Penrose with a guest, a paired tasting experience with Graham’s chocolates at Penrose and a co-branded coffee mug. Penrose will donate to Tri-City Family Services for each redeemed winning can, supporting local families and promoting wellness in the community.

The rich, chocolate-forward ale is available at local retailers and at the Penrose Taproom on draft or in four-packs and growler fills to go.

Goldfinger Brewing in Downers Grove was recognized by readers of Craft Beer & Brewing. Courtesy of Goldfinger Brewing

Speaking of beer

A pair of suburban breweries have been recognized by the readers of one of the leading publications on craft beer.

Craft Beer & Brewing released their annual Readers’ Choice Favorite Breweries list, and Goldfinger Brewing Company in Downers Grove and Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville both made the list in their respective categories.

Goldfinger placed sixth nationally in the small brewery (fewer than 5,000 barrels per year) category, while Solemn Oath ranked 18th in the small regional (5,000-25,000 barrels per year) category.

Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria opened Wednesday in the historic Hobbs Building in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria

New restaurants

A pair of new restaurants on opposite ends of the suburbs are bringing classic Italian dishes to diners in Aurora and Highland Park.

Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria opened Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 12 N. River St. in the historic Hobbs Building in downtown Aurora. Giardino’s will offer a family-friendly and garden-inspired atmosphere, reflecting its name, which means “garden” in Italian. Its menu will showcase wood-fired pizzas crafted using traditional methods and fresh ingredients. The restaurant also will feature a wide range of Italian dishes, with a focus on fresh, handmade pasta prepared daily in-house.

DeNucci’s recently opened its second location at 1850 2nd St. in downtown Highland Park. Inspired by its sister location in Lincoln Park, the restaurant offers classic dishes like artichoke vesuvio, orecchiette pugliese and veal scaloppine, along with New York-style pizzas. Rotating nightly specials Monday through Friday will offer comforting Italian flavors like eggplant parmigiana, lasagna Bolognese, pappardelle Genovese and chicken scarpariello. It’s the 11th restaurant by Ballyhoo Hospitality.

Laissez les bons temps rouler

Let the good times roll during a Cajun wine dinner from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the intimate front room at Preservation in Geneva. The four-course dinner starts with hush puppies, followed by a grilled green tomato salad, shrimp and andouille gumbo and bourbon peach cobbler, with each course paired with wine. Make reservations on Tock.

Enjoy $25 lobster rolls on Thursdays as Catch 35 in Naperville celebrates its 20th anniversary. Courtesy of Catch 35

Happy anniversary

Catch 35, 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and giving diners the gifts. For a limited time they’re offering specials, including half off the bar food menu on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the bar and patio, as well as a $25 lobster roll special every Thursday and $20 fish fry special on Friday. They’ve also created a special (Catch) $35, three-course prix fixe menu available after 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Entrée choices include tuna pike tostadas, fish and chips, Maryland style crabcake, Lake Superior whitefish, grilled Atlantic salmon or four-ounce filet mignon medallion.

• Email dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.