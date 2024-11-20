Woman accused of killing man in street-race crash

A woman has been charged with reckless homicide, accused of killing a man while she was racing a car in Aurora.

Ailisa Gutierrez

Ailisa Gutierrez, 20, of the 1000 block of Daisy Street, Aurora, is scheduled for a first-appearance hearing Thursday in DuPage County court.

Besides reckless homicide, she is charged with reckless driving, aggravated street racing and speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, according to court records.

She is accused of killing Gerardo Cuatzo on July 24 on New York Street near Eola Road.

According to the charges, Gutierrez was driving a Dodge Challenger while racing someone heading west on New York. She made an unsafe lane change to turn on to northbound Eola, hit a curb and hit three vehicles that were driving south on Eola, including a Toyota Camry driven by Cuatzo.

Two other people were injured.

Cuatzo, 44, lived in Aurora.