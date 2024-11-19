Police: Deadly Prospect Heights stabbing was self-defense

A Mississippi man is charged with home invasion stemming from the fatal stabbing of a co-worker early Sunday at a Prospect Heights motel, authorities said Tuesday.

But the person who committed the stabbing acted in self-defense and is not facing charges, police said.

Remington Carroll, 23, appeared in court for a detention hearing Tuesday, when Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered him held in the county jail on the home invasion charge.

According to Prospect Heights police, officers called to the motel in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 2:02 a.m. Sunday arrived to find man suffering from stab wounds.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the man as Anthony B. Craven, 28, of Saucier, Mississippi.

An investigation found that Carroll and his coworkers were in the hallway about 1:55 a.m. when a motel guest asked them to quiet down, police said. An altercation ensued between Carroll — who police say was holding a beer bottle — his friends and the guest, according to police.

Police said the guest took out a pocketknife to protect himself then closed the door to his room. Carroll and the others kicked at the door and demanded he come out, police said. When the man opened the door, Carroll and another man rushed in, police said.

The motel guest stabbed the man with Carroll in the stomach, killing him, police said. Carroll was stabbed in the hand during the struggle and the motel guest also suffered injuries to his hands, officials said.

After an investigation, police and Cook County prosecutors determined the motel guest acted in self-defense, authorities said.

Carroll is scheduled to return to court Dec. 13. If convicted of home invasion he faces between 6 and 30 years in prison.