Marmion Academy in Aurora going coed, school leaders announce

After nearly a century as an all-boys institution, Marmion Academy in Aurora will welcome female students as early as the 2026-27 academic year, school leaders have announced.

In a letter to the school community, Abbot Joel Rippinger wrote that the Marmion Abbey chapter of monks voted over the weekend to approve the planning and implementation of a coeducational model. That followed a school board vote in October recommending the change.

The initial strategy will focus on keeping students in single-gender classrooms as freshmen and sophomores, and then moving to coed classrooms for junior and senior years, Rippinger wrote.

“This decision follows a long period of prayer, reflection, and careful consideration of the evolving needs of our students and our broader community,” he continued. “As time has changed, Marmion has and continues to always look for ways to better serve our community.”

The move to a coed model will better prepare students for the diverse, interconnected world; meet the needs of the academy’s Catholic community; and position Marmion for long-term enrollment growth, according to the letter.

“Our transition to a coeducational model will be thoughtful and intentional,” Rippinger wrote. “Our top priority is ensuring that this change strengthens the traditions and values that have made Marmion Academy the unique and special place that it is.

“We are confident this decision is in the best interests of our students and the needs of our community,” he added.

Founded in 1933, Marmion is a not-for-profit high school operated by the Benedictine Priests and Brothers of Marmion Abbey on a 325-acre campus in Aurora. Its enrollment last year was 423 students who come from more than 40 towns in northern Illinois, according to the academy’s website.