‘A humbling profession’: Woman fatally shot in Barrington was endocrinologist specializing in diabetes

Dr. Olga Duchon Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

The Vernon Hills woman who was shot to death in a Barrington townhouse complex Sunday evening was a prominent endocrinologist who had spoken with colleagues the day of her death.

Barrington police and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate the death of 42-year-old Olga Duchon.

Barrington police have not said whether they have anyone in custody, but have called the shooting “a domestic-related incident between family members.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said Tuesday no one connected to the case has been in bond court. And police have not released any details about how Duchon was shot.

Barrington police and fire responded to the 400 block of West Russell Street for a reported shooting Sunday evening.

They found Duchon with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Monday. The results indicated that Duchon, of the 800 block of Saugatuck Trail, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Earlier that day, Duchon had appeared at a meeting of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America.

“We are all shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our colleague Dr. Olga Duchon,” the association said on its Facebook page Monday. “Just yesterday we had the pleasure of her company at our UMANA meeting. We extend our most sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

Among those attending the meeting, held at Cooper’s Hawk in Wheeling, was pediatrician Maria Hrycelak, who said she was shocked to hear the news.

“This is a terrible thing that happened,” she said.

“She was very knowledgeable, and that’s why we asked her to speak at our event,” Hrycelak said.

Hrycelak described Duchon as a “very private person.” She said Duchon had a child.

“We said goodbye to her at four o’clock, and an hour and a half later she was tragically killed,” Hrycelak said.

Duchon founded HLS Endocrinology in Mundelein. She was board certified in internal medicine, endocrinology and obesity medicine. According to the HLS website, she was most passionate about the treatment of diabetes.

“Dr. Duchon’s believes being a physician is a humbling profession, and believes treating patients is a privilege,” the HLS website states.

She went to medical school at Bukovina State Medical University in Ukraine.

She completed her internal medicine training in Milwaukee and her fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Chicago.

After the completion of fellowship, she joined Northwestern Medicine.

A spokesman for Northwestern Medicine said Duchon left the health system last summer.

“However, she remained affiliated with our organization as a member of our medical staff and continued to treat patients independently,” Chris King said.

“We are learning about this tragic event in real time and we are devastated to hear this news. Our sympathies go out to her family during this difficult time,” he added.

She returned to practice endocrinology in the Crystal Lake/Huntley area before moving closer to home and family in Mundelein, according to the HLS website.