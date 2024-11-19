Light up the night: Annual holiday tree lightings illuminate the suburbs

A fireworks display lights up the sky during a previous tree lighting ceremony in the village of Mundelein. Daily Herald file photo

Friday, Nov. 22

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. preshow; 6 p.m. tree lighting Friday, Nov. 22, at Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, Chicago. Chicago’s official tree lighting features live holiday performances, fireworks and the illumination of the city’s official Christmas tree, which will remain illuminated through Jan. 8. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/tree0.html.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the mayor, will light the Aurora’s holiday tree at 6:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, during the Aurora Winter Lights Festival. Courtesy of the City of Aurora

Aurora Winter Lights Festival: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, on Downer Place, from Water Street to River Street, Aurora. At 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus lead the illuminated parade at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the mayor, will light the city’s holiday tree at 6:50 p.m. And then watch the drone show at 7:05 p.m. along the banks of the Fox River. Afterward, on Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, there will be food vendors, roaming costumed characters and music at Millennium Plaza. Free. aurora-il.org.

Light Up Long Grove: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Historic Downtown Long Grove. Kick off Vintage Holidays with the annual Bridge Lighting Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. with Village President Bill Jacob. Shops will stay open late. Free. longgrove.org/festival/holiday-season.

Saturday, Nov. 23

An Almost Winter Day: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at SEBA Park, 151 S. Water St., South Elgin. Cookie decorating, craft station, snowball slingshot, letters to Santa, tree decorating contest, ice sculptor, dog sled demos by Free Spirit Siberian Rescue and pictures with Santa from 2-4:45 p.m. Village tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Panton Mill Park. southelgin.com.

Light Up The Park: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers and ice-sculpting. Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to officially illuminate the park with a display of more than 80,000 holiday lights. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/event/light-up-the-park.

Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Towne Square, Slade and Greeley streets, Palatine. Santa visits and pictures in the Towne Square gazebo, holiday music performed by the Palatine Children’s Chorus and help Santa light the holiday tree. Free. palatine.il.us.

Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the village hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. Mayor McLeod will be joined by Cub Scout Troop 297 to light the tree and kick off a fireworks display. Following the fireworks, Santa will arrive by fire truck to visit with children. Entertainment by the Choral-Aires and refreshments follow inside the village hall. Nonperishable food and personal care item donations will be accepted for local food pantries. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Green and Center streets, Bensenville. Santa arrives at 4:45 p.m., with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Take photos with Santa from 5:15-7 p.m. Plus, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides, hot cocoa and giveaway treats, while supplies last. bensenville.il.us.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Mount Prospect Holiday Tree Lighting and Christkindlmarket: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Meyn-Busse Park, 21 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. The Christkindlmarket runs from 4-7 p.m. inside the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

Friday, Nov. 29

Grayslake Festival of Lights and Holiday Market: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Center Street in downtown Grayslake. Holiday Market opens at 2 p.m. A marching band leads a fire truck bringing Santa at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting immediately following. grayslakechamber.com.

Lake Forest Tree Lighting Holiday Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. Live music, kids’ activities, food and beverages, carolers, a Lake Forest Dance Academy performance and Santa. Free. lfparksandrec.com.

Elk Grove Holiday Tree Lighting: 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Events include the Elk Grove Express train ride for kids from 4-5:30 p.m.; refreshments at 4 p.m.; The Lovin’ Spoonful Concert from 4:30-5 p.m.; and the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., with a fireworks display to follow announcing Santa’s entrance. Free. elkgrove.org.

Woodstock Lighting of the Square: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in historic Woodstock Square. Holiday carolers, kids' activities, and the opening of the annual Opera House Christmas Tree Walk. Santa will arrive before the lighting ceremony to greet children and take photos. At 7 p.m., see the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights illuminating park trees and Square buildings. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Arlington Heights Tree Lighting: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at North School Park, Arlington Heights Road and Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. At North School Park: Holiday dance performances and carolers at 4:30 p.m. and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Harmony Park events, which run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., include live reindeer, ice sculpting, photo stations and more. Free trolley rides between North School Park and Harmony Park from 3:45-6:45 p.m. Free. vah.com/explore/events.php.

Downers Grove Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Features Santa and music from the Downers Grove High School District 99 marching band and the Downers Grove Choral Society. downtowndg.org.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Main Street and Crescent Avenue, Glen Ellyn. Gather for the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. Santa will emerge from the firehouse and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 6:30-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/holiday/.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza in St. Charles. Music by the St. Charles North and East chorales and photos with Santa until 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 30, see a free showing of “The Grinch” at 10 a.m. at the Arcada Theatre; doors open at 9 a.m. The Electric Christmas Parade, with decorated parade floats, high school marching bands and Santa Claus, steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday down Main Street. Santa’s House is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, on First Street Plaza. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Round Lake Beach Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Hot chocolate, cookies, live music by the Round Lake High School choir, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive with the fire department and police at approximately 6:15 p.m. After Santa arrives, greet Santa and Mrs. Claus in the civic center. Additional free parking at the Metra station. Free. www.roundlakebeachil.gov.

Schaumburg Tree Lighting: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Visit with Santa, caroling, entertainment and refreshments. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Antioch Tree Lighting and Parade: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Antioch. The parade travels down Main Street and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Cook Memorial Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Free. libertyville.com.

Downtown Wheaton Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the south pavilion in Wheaton. The tree lighting follows the Wheaton Christmas Parade. The tree will be lit from 4-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 7. downtownwheaton.com/christmastree.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. This year’s theme, “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas,” features tropical holiday vibes. downtowncl.org/events/festival-of-lights/.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot and heads east on Jackson Avenue, north on Webster Street, past the viewing stand, west on Van Buren Avenue, and ending at Naper Elementary School. The parade features brightly lit floats, performers, parade units and Santa. napervillerotaryparade.org.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kriss Kringle Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Old Town Bloomingdale, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Local vendors sell food, crafts, gifts, pet items, holiday decor, wood crafts, accessories and more at the Kriss Kringle Market. Free kids' entertainment, face painting, kiddie train rides, crafts, games, park district museum holiday show, and beer and wine tent. Charles Dickens Carolers at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Park and tree lighting at 6 p.m. with Santa and the fire department. Bring newborn to adult diaper donations for the Diaper Drive benefiting Bloomingdale Township families. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Fox Lake Festival of Lights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Millennium Park, 23 Rollins Road, Fox Lake. Kriss Kringle Winter Market at the Community Garden Green will be open from 3-6 p.m. The parade is at 5 p.m. at Grant Community High School, 285 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, followed by the tree lighting at Millennium Park and the opening of the Santa Cottage. Visit with Santa from 6-8 p.m. foxlake.org.

Vernon Hills’ Holiday Light Celebration: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. See the lighting of the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays. Free. vernonhills.org.

Addison Christmas Tree Lighting: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Train rides in the Village Green, hot chocolate by Kiwanis Club, popcorn by Knights of Columbus, and historical museum open house. Living Nativity at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visits with Santa in the gazebo from 5-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. The Caroling Connection will perform. Tree lighting at 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Elgin Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at DuPage Court, Elgin. The mayor, city council members and Santa will turn on the holiday tree lights. Free activities and entertainment for guests of all ages. The tree will be illuminated through January and include a synchronized light show on select weekdays. elginil.gov/2499/Winter-Holiday-Events.

Prospect Heights Annual Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Gary Morava Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Join Mayor Pat Ludvigsen at the Prospect Heights Park District for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa visit, sponsored by the Prospect Heights Garden Club and Lions Club. (847) 398-6070.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Itasca Winter Wonderland: 4-5:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Usher Park gazebo, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their North Pole companions will join the holiday tree lighting by the village and park district. Features music by the Holiday Dickens Carolers, a holiday performance from the Inner Prestige Dancers, and hot chocolate and cookies. The holiday light display continues through Jan. 15. Free. Donate a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots or a nonperishable food donation for the Itasca Food Pantry. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday crafts, a community sing-along, Batavia Community Band performance, ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., a visit with Santa in Santa's Warming House, story hour, visits with reindeer and Christmas Tree Lane. Free hayrides with a donation of food or $1 cash, which benefits the Batavia Food Pantry. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Monday, Dec. 2

Glendale Heights Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Local choral groups will perform holiday music and the mayor and Santa Claus light up the park. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Holiday Lights: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Welton Plaza, 4343 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. A festive holiday light display with firepits, s’mores, food trucks, craft stations and more. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Tree Lighting in Wilder Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. The Elmhurst Park District kicks off the season with the lighting of 60 trees that surround the park, holiday festivities and food trucks. Free. epd.org/news/tree-lighting-wilder-park.

Rolling Meadows Holiday Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Rolling Meadows Historical Museum, 3100 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. cityrm.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday in the Hills: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Campton Hills Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B, Campton Hills. Features a choir singing holiday songs, a visit from Santa and K-9 Koda, candy canes, pastries, hot cocoa, crafts, hayrides and the lighting of the tree. Free. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Des Plaines Holiday Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Metropolitan Square, just north of Miner Street, downtown Des Plaines. Live entertainment, a special appearance by Santa, and view the trees decorated by local community groups. This year’s theme is “Holiday Magic.” The mitten tree will be available for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves of all sizes. Nonperishable food donations for the Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Pantry are welcome. Free. desplainesil.gov.

Hawthorn Woods Hometown Holiday: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Santa arrives at 4:10 p.m. Visits with Santa, photo opportunities from 4:30-6 p.m. Lighting of the community tree at 6:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org.

Winnetka Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Dwyer Park, corner of Elm and Birch streets, Winnetka. wngchamber.com.

Oswego Christmas Walk: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. Featuring performances by local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and an emergency vehicle light parade. oswegochristmaswalk.com.

Bartlett Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Ride through downtown Bartlett in a horse-drawn wagon. Plus, cookies, cocoa, a DJ spinning holiday music, fire pits, food trucks, live reindeer and Disney characters. At 5 p.m., Santa arrives with Mrs. Claus and his elves. Visit Santa in the log cabin until 6:30 p.m. Bring a camera. The tree lighting is at 7 p.m. Free. bartlettil.gov.

Hinsdale Christmas Walk: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the downtown Hinsdale business district. The 58th annual event features Santa, the holiday tree-lighting ceremony, meet-and-greet with Santa, carousel and trackless train rides, games and vendors selling holiday treats. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/christmas-walk.

Round Lake Tree Lighting and Cookie Crawl: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Round Lake Village Hall, 442 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake. Santa joins the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the downtown cookie crawl. roundlakeil.gov/.

Round Lake Heights Tree Lighting: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Arrowhead Park Shelter, Tomahawk Trail and Pontiac Court, Round Lake Heights. Tree lighting with cookies, hot chocolate and Santa. villageofroundlakeheights.org.

Community Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Zabrocki Plaza, 17375 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Village officials will light the 35-foot community holiday tree. Arrive early for a sing-a-long to holiday music at 5:30 p.m. Free. tinleypark.org.

Dickens in Dundee: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in East and West Dundee. In West Dundee, tree-lighting ceremony, gingerbread house making, Festival of Trees, Santa's Petting Zoo and Dundee Lions’ Christmas tree sales in Grafelman Park. In East Dundee near the Depot, 319 N. River St., tree-lighting ceremony and Santa arrives at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Activities include Living Windows from 6-8 p.m., visits with Santa from 6-9 p.m. with free hot chocolate and cookies, “Those Funny Little People” Toy Making Elves, Frozen Robins Caroling Quartet, character appearances, free horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The Riverside Parade of Lights steps off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Lincoln Avenue in West Dundee, then heads north to cross the Main Street Bridge in Carpentersville, then south on Washington/Water Street to East Dundee, ending at Railroad Street around 7 p.m. The parade marshal is Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz on “Chicago Fire.” dickensindundee.org or eastdundee.net.

Hanover Park Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road, Hanover Park. An evening of carols, reindeers, mini train rides, hot cocoa and cookies compliments of the Lions Club, games, s’mores, face painting and photos with Santa. Free. hpil.org/1181/2024-Event-Schedule.

Lincolnshire Lights: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Village Green Center, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Tree-lighting celebration. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Carol Stream Holiday Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Seasonal music, beverages and snacks, pick up a free holiday craft, and take a free digital photo with Santa, who will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Fox River Grove Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the village hall parking lot, 305 Illinois St., Fox River Grove. Features Santa and Mrs. Claus, Touch a Truck in the police department parking lot, caroling, luminaria walk, crafts, kids’ games, photos with Santa, trackless train rides, vendors and holiday gifts. facebook.com/frgliving.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Geneva. Santa and Santa Lucia arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. Tree lighting on the historic Kane County Courthouse lawn. First candy cane of the season, Santa Claus and Santa Lucia visits, strolling carolers, a live Nativity, roasted chestnuts and holiday window displays. Free. genevachamber.com/events/christmas-walk.

Warrenville Holly Days: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Tracy Place and Warren Avenue, Warrenville. Santa Arrival Parade with lighting of the city holiday tree; visits with Santa; entertainment by local school groups; free horse-drawn carriage rides; and hot cocoa and cookies. The new Merry Market features Warrenville crafters, bakers and more at city hall. warrenvilleparks.org/event/holly-days.

Saturday, Dec. 7

A Very Merry Huntley: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Running of the Elves 5K, Kriss Kringle Market, kids’ games and crafts, trackless train rides, and voting for your favorite decorated tree. Community dinner at the Legion Hall. At 5 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a fire truck to light the square before the holiday fireworks show and visits with Santa in the gazebo. huntley.il.us.

Holiday Happenings: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette. Family-friendly activities, performances, shopping, dining and holiday festivities, with the grand finale tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of village hall. Free. wilmette.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=959.

Holly Jolly Holiday: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wauconda Park District Community Center, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Visit the winter wonderland located throughout the Community Center. Indoor holiday activities from 1-4 p.m. Outdoor holiday carolers by the decorated tree at 4:45 p.m. Outdoor tree lighting with Santa and Parade of Lights kickoff at 5 p.m. Also includes pictures with Santa, local vendor market, trolley rides, crafts, entertainment, food and more. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Barrington’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the BMO lot and on Cook Street, downtown Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Roselle Winterfest: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Petal Porch and Petal Plaza on Prospect Street in Roselle. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. at the library with music and treats. Live performances, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. Holiday tree lighting with Santa at 5 p.m. Free. roselle.il.us/425/Roselle-Winterfest.

Wood Dale Tree Lighting: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wood Dale City Hall, 404 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Visits with Santa, seasonal treats, holiday crafts, ice-carving demonstration, face painting and ending with the tree lighting and fireworks. wooddale.com.

Lights of Lisle: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Lisle. Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet visitors to the Museums at Lisle Station Park. Holiday crafts, hot chocolate, the annual Merry on Main downtown business event, and annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the village hall. Santa Parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Main and School streets. Santa will lead the parade from Spencer and School streets, head west to Main Street, south on Main, then east on Burlington Avenue to the village hall parking lot at Burlington and Center Avenue. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Mundelein Winterfest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Courtland Commons, 444 E. Courtland St., Mundelein. Music from school choirs and local musicians, Kiddy Train rides, ice sculpting, Disney princesses, storytime, letters to Santa, a Kriss Kringle Market, games, crafts, food vendors, hot chocolate, treats, the Mayor’s Seasonal Message, the Mundelein Queens, lighting of the Village Holiday Tree, fireworks and more. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street plaza in Algonquin. Live holiday performances, ice-sculpting displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, trackless train rides, Old Town holiday displays, kids’ activities, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa. Tree lighting at the historic village hall plaza. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

Elburn Christmas Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Elburn. Elburn Chamber’s 30th annual event with holiday photos, Kriss Kringle Market at Obscurity Brewing, crafts, live reindeer, balloon artist, treats and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the fire truck for the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Madrigals will perform at 5:30 p.m. elburn.com/christmas-stroll.

Holiday in the Hollow: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Sabatino Park, 1 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Music by Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, Circle-of-Cheer Christmas trees, Santa visits, and lighting of the trees and flagpole. Free. sleepyhollowil.org.

5th annual Wayne Tree Lighting: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Depot building, off Army Trail Road, Wayne. The Citizen of the Year will light up the holiday tree. Hot chocolate and cookies, commemorative ornaments, kids’ crafts, self-tour of the historic depot, carol singing and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Take a photo with Santa. The tree will be illuminated throughout January. Free. villageofwayne.org.

West Chicago Frosty Fest: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown West Chicago. The tree-lighting ceremony will be followed by activities for all ages. Free. westchicago.org/frosty-fest.

Island Lake Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Spaghetti dinner with Santa and lighting of the village tree. villageofislandlake.com.

Lilacia Park Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a complimentary trolley running from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Lombard Fire Department will be at the park district’s office, 227 W. Parkside Ave., collecting toys for a toy drive benefiting Teen Parent Connection and Toy Express. lombardparks.com/jubilee.