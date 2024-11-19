advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Naperville police arrest Aurora man on drug, weapons charges

Posted November 19, 2024 8:34 am
Jake Griffin
 

An Aurora man is facing weapons and drug charges after being arrested in Naperville late last week.

Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra, 31, was arrested Nov. 14 after an eight-month investigation into drug sales in the Naperville area.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, all felonies.

When arrested in a parking lot on the 1900 block of West Jefferson Avenue, police said Peregrino-Becerra was in possession of 29.6 grams of suspected cocaine. A search of his vehicle uncovered 50.1 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Police officials said Peregrino-Becerra was being held at the DuPage County jail.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime Naperville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company