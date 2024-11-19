Naperville police arrest Aurora man on drug, weapons charges
An Aurora man is facing weapons and drug charges after being arrested in Naperville late last week.
Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra, 31, was arrested Nov. 14 after an eight-month investigation into drug sales in the Naperville area.
He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, all felonies.
When arrested in a parking lot on the 1900 block of West Jefferson Avenue, police said Peregrino-Becerra was in possession of 29.6 grams of suspected cocaine. A search of his vehicle uncovered 50.1 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun.
Police officials said Peregrino-Becerra was being held at the DuPage County jail.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.