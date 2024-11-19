Mount Prospect police confiscate guns after middle school student posts threats

Mount Prospect police confiscated guns from a home Monday after a Lincoln Middle School student posted threats on social media. Daily Herald File Photo/2014

Mount Prospect police confiscated guns from a home Monday after a middle school student posted threats on social media.

Police officials learned of the threat Sunday when the unnamed 14-year-old Lincoln Middle School student “posted a photo saying, ‘Don’t come to school on Monday.’”

The same student had posted another video a few days prior, holding what appeared to be a handgun, while inside their house, police said.

When police went to the student’s home Sunday, the student claimed the posts were intended to “be funny.” The student told officers the handgun in the video was a BB gun and showed it to officers. When officers asked about real firearms in the house, the parents denied permission to search the home.

The next day, officers went back to the home with Illinois State Police and a “Firearms Restraining Order” and search warrant. Officers confiscated multiple firearms from the parents, who both have valid firearm owner identification cards.

All firearms recovered were removed from the home.

Mount Prospect police has increased its presence at the school in the wake of the threat. Mount Prospect Elementary District 57 officials also implemented district-wide safety protocols “to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff,” police said.

There is no word if any charges or disciplinary action was taken against the student who made the threat.