Palatine fire traced to electrical component

Palatine fire officials said the failure of an “electrical component” caused a fire early Monday at a home on the 0-100 block of East Washington Street.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at 3:51 a.m.

The first Palatine fire unit arrived four minutes after the initial alarm. Firefighters reported smoke rising from the home’s roof. The fire was soon upgraded, and additional fire companies assisted.

Firefighters soon realized the fire originated in the basement and directed water through a basement window.

A second hose line was used to fight the fire inside the home.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras to check for victims. All residents were safely located outside the house.

The fire was declared under control by 4:50 a.m.

No firefighters were injured in the fire. One person wished to seek medical treatment on their own.

Damage estimates are not yet available.