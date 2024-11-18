advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Palatine fire traced to electrical component

Posted November 18, 2024 5:11 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Palatine fire officials said the failure of an “electrical component” caused a fire early Monday at a home on the 0-100 block of East Washington Street.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at 3:51 a.m.

The first Palatine fire unit arrived four minutes after the initial alarm. Firefighters reported smoke rising from the home’s roof. The fire was soon upgraded, and additional fire companies assisted.

Firefighters soon realized the fire originated in the basement and directed water through a basement window.

A second hose line was used to fight the fire inside the home.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras to check for victims. All residents were safely located outside the house.

The fire was declared under control by 4:50 a.m.

No firefighters were injured in the fire. One person wished to seek medical treatment on their own.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company