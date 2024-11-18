Harley dealership in Rosemont entertainment district to make way for new restaurant

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com The Harley-Davidson dealership in Rosemont's entertainment district is set to close at the end of the year and be replaced with a restaurant that’s expected to open in 2026.

Rosemont will buy a two-story brick building housing a Harley-Davidson dealership in the village entertainment district for $6 million, with plans to open a restaurant in its place by 2026.

Meanwhile, plans to relocate the motorcycle dealership to a new building near the Allstate Arena are scuttled, officials said Monday.

Windy City Motorcycle Co. opened the two-story, 20,000-square-foot showroom in Parkway Bank Park in 2019, amid growth and profitability of the brand.

But the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer’s corporate offices have forced local dealers to retract their footprints due to recent declines in retail sales.

Earlier this year, Windy City and Rosemont had a tentative deal for a single-story, 28,000-square-foot Harley dealership to be constructed on Mannheim Road between the stadium and Hyatt Place hotel.

Windy City, controlled by proprietor Ozzie Giglio, now plans to consolidate Rosemont operations at a store in Villa Park, having already closed locations in Palatine and Wrigleyville.

All the bikes, clothes and accessories will be moved out of the Rosemont store by the end of the year, while Giglio’s offices will relocate to the third floor of Rosemont’s new village hall and office building at 9501 Technology Blvd.



In a purchase agreement authorized by the village board Monday, Rosemont will buy the building housing the dealership from a partnership controlled by Giglio and Braden Real Estate’s Marc Offit. A closing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

The current owners have a letter of intent with a restaurant to open on the first floor; that document will transfer to the village as part of the deal.

“I can’t divulge it yet, but it will be something pretty cool,” said Mayor Brad Stephens, adding that the restaurant’s menu and concept will be different from what is already in the entertainment district.

Interior renovations, which would be partially funded by the village, are expected to take place during much of 2025, ahead of the restaurant’s opening in early 2026, Stephens said.

The second floor will remain office space for now, he said.

The Harley dealership is across the street from Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar, which opened last month in the former Park Tavern space.