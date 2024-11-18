Police: Fatal Prospect Heights stabbing remains under investigation

Prospect Heights police say they’re continuing to investigate a deadly stabbing early Sunday at a motel, but no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Officers called to the Motel 6 at 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. at 2:02 a.m. Sunday arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound, police said. Officers made lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said their initial investigation showed the stabbing may have occurred during an argument between a suspect, the victim and the victim’s friends. The suspect remained on the scene afterward and was cooperating with investigators Sunday, police said.

Prospect Heights Deputy Police Chief Milorad Derman said Monday police are working with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in the ongoing investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported after an autopsy Monday that the victim, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries and determined his death to be a homicide.