Ace Pickleball Club set to open in Des Plaines Nov. 25

A new Ace Pickleball Club location is set to open Nov. 25 in a former Walmart grocery store space in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Ace Pickleball Club

Ace Pickleball Club, a national pickleball franchise, will open its first Illinois location in Des Plaines next week, company officials announced.

Located in the former Walmart Neighborhood Market space at 727 W. Golf Road, the indoor facility is set to open Monday, Nov. 25, with 13 professional-graded cushioned courts.

Founded by Oak Park native and pickleball enthusiast James Baraglia, Ace has 12 other locations nationally and, in addition to Des Plaines, plans to open three more this year, including in Vernon Hills.

“Pickleball has quickly become one of the most popular sports in the world, and I realized that people in the Chicago-land area were missing out on its popularity due to a lack of courts,” Baraglia said in the company’s announcement. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring Ace Pickleball Club to Des Plaines and give community members the opportunity to play whenever they want — whether it’s warm or cold, rain or shine.”

According to the company, the facility will offer a flat monthly membership fee, allowing members the flexibility to play whenever their schedule allows with open play all day.

The club also will host clinics, tournaments and social events, according to the announcement.

For more information on Ace Pickleball Club — Des Plaines, visit acepickleballclub.com or contact the location at desplainesil@acepickleballclub.com.